We're invited to slow down and ease into the day rather than rushing in. From the early morning until the mid-afternoon, the lazy vibes will be best utilised for anything that enables us to decompress and recharge our batteries. Low-key activities like going to a museum, thrifting, or having a lunch date with someone we love will be the most enjoyable. Additionally, as we move toward the late afternoon and head into the evening, the current cosmic weather can be helpful for getting a jump start on the upcoming week.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Don't be overly ambitious with what you hope to accomplish today. Take out time to rest.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be helpful to take a break from people or social media. The world will still be there when you get back.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Ask for help from others instead of taking on everything yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Do something that supports your mental well-being. Maybe you're in need of a change of scenery.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling moody, your favorite music, book, film or TV show may be able to lift your spirits.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Exercising good boundaries can save you from having to deal with pointless stress.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your schedule or to-do list might be full. If so, make sure to give your body what it needs so you can keep up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be mindful of racking up unnecessary expenses. If there's something you want to buy, wait for a better deal.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's an ideal day for tackling household chores and responsibilities. You'll be able to get a lot done.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try not to dwell on the past or on things you can't control. Give your mind something better to focus on.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

It's nice to be of help to others, but don't overextend yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't feel pressured to make up your mind before you're ready. Take time to sit with what you're feeling.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a perceptive and sentimental person. Your sharp instincts are always spot-on. You're also quite a powerful force. You're driven by your passion and a need to succeed, and because of your determination and innate gifts, you often do. In any relationship, you thrive when trust, care and authenticity are present. This is why your bonds tend to last and withstand the test of time. This year may put you on a journey to self-discovery. True happiness is the destination!