The early morning hours may be a bit bumpy, but the rest of the day should be smooth. However we plan to spend the day, we can get the most out of it by following our intuition and investing our time and energy into worthwhile projects. Under the current skies, relationships are spotlighted. If we're seeking to meet new people or team up with others, connections built on trust, integrity and shared goals will flourish at this time. Meanwhile, today's planetary weather is also beneficial for being with those we love, as well as giving back to people in need.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be more thoughtful about the commitments you're making and the responsibilities you're taking on. Focus on what's important and doable.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

People who encourage you to try new things are the people you should spend time with.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can secure the resources you need with your confidence and charisma.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You have the power to inspire people with your work, sense of humor, or wisdom.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you haven't been feeling your best, today presents you with an opportunity to get your well-being back on track.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your love life is highlighted. Tap into the lovely romantic vibes by spending the day with someone special.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Consider some simple or affordable ways you can spruce up your home. Perhaps you'll enjoy doing a DIY project.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Plan a date and enjoy the arts. Go to a show or a concert. Sit in on a poetry reading. Catch a movie.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Invest in your emotional health. Express any feelings you might be harboring inside.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Wearing something that makes you feel happy and confident can aid you in meeting and connecting with the right folks.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Enjoy some quiet time with yourself. Do something you find comforting.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Do something fun with friends. Attend a party or social event.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

As a caring, empathetic soul, you have a talent for helping others, whether it's through your work, friendship or insightful guidance. You also have the power to encourage others to live their best lives just by being who you are and leading by example. Success is always within your reach, thanks to your passion and motivation. You're unafraid to push the envelope. You're brilliant, creative and daring. When your heart and soul are invested, you can do what others only dream of doing. This year may bring you more recognition for your talent or creativity. Let yourself shine!