If there's a goal we're trying to reach or a project we're working to finish, and the task is proving to be difficult, the cosmos lend us the drive and motivation needed to get over the hump. As a result of all this ambitious energy, we might be more impatient, irritable or reactive than usual. We should be thoughtful with the actions we take and our decision-making process to avoid unnecessary problems. On the plus side, for anyone struggling to get started on a job or goal, today can provide a helpful push.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's the perfect day to connect, chat or meet with people, whether it's for business or fun.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Enjoy a few moments of solitude today. It will rejuvenate you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

People are drawn to you. This kind of magnetism can translate into new opportunities as well as new friends.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It seems like you have a guardian angel looking out for you. Whatever your goals are for today, expect success with them.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't be shy to call on a friend for a favor. They will show up when you need them. Too, pay it forward and help someone else in need.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A sound business or financial decision that you make now will pay off in the future.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

The best relationships are those that help you grow. Keep this in mind when it comes to new and existing partnerships or connections.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Treat yourself with care and kindness. Do something good for your mind and body.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spend some quality time with a good friend or someone who makes you laugh.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's a very productive day for handling home- or family-related responsibilities. You should be able to successfully get through your to-do list.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take time to sharpen or improve your skills. Additionally, you might find a creative class or workshop to be enriching as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Expect some promising news concerning money or finances.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't waste any time going after what want. You feel comfortable taking the lead and guiding others. At your core, you are a trailblazer. You're brave enough to do or try what no one has done before, as long as you're passionate about the process or outcome. While you're very hardworking and goal-oriented, at times you may need to be mindful of pushing yourself too hard. This year, simplify your life and improve your well-being so that you have more time and energy to devote to what you love.