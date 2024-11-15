Adrian Elkinson is a well known face in the international community of Mallorca. He doesn’t look his 81 years and when I mention this to him, he twinkles, his Irish eyes literally smiling at me. I am going to attribute his apparent youthfulness to his dedication to his community work which is considerable. Adrian serves as the President of the Calvia Lions Club, an organisation dedicated to raising funds and providing practical support for various charitable causes on the island. Under his leadership, the Calvia Lions Club has organised numerous events to support local initiatives. Adrian’s contributions to the community have been recognised by local authorities, and he has been named European Citizen of the Year by the Calvia Council. Even this year, in March 2024, he was instrumental in organising the St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Santa Ponsa, collaborating with the Calvia Council to bring authentic shamrock to the island for the festivities.

When I arrive in the shop a group of people are unpacking and sorting hundreds of English, Spanish and German Christmas cards and putting them in racks ready for sale. The shop is filled with books and art and a light and has become a great place for people to meet, they host a weekly Wednesday games morning and a Friday afternoon line dancing session (“How do you make the space?” I ask, “We just move all the tables, it’s a fun session!” replies Adrian)

How often have you been the President of the Calvia Lions?

"I don't know. On and off, say, over the last 20 years, probably four or five times," says Adrian. "It should change regularly, but we can't get the new members. People don't have the time anymore. All clubs have the same problem." He explains that, "what we need badly is young people. But they’re busy with their own lives."

What do you think has caused this decline in volunteering?

Adrian attributes it to lifestyle changes, especially since the pandemic. "People don’t go out as much. Older people, for instance, don’t like going out at night or driving in the dark." He notes that volunteering in general has "taken a nosedive." Still, he praises the dedication of the Lion’s Charity Shops’ current volunteers, saying, "What we do with the small group we have is quite incredible. Volunteering needs to come back into fashion, we rely on volunteers and it can be very personally very rewarding as well. It feels good to give back and to help, especially when you see how your work impacts on the children we support.”

How does the charity shop help Calvia Lions raise funds?

The charity shop has become an essential part of their fundraising efforts. "The amount of money we raise through the shop is fantastic," Adrian says. The shops sell everything from books and clothes to greeting cards, with all proceeds supporting their charitable initiatives. “People buying a card for €1.50 might think it's a small gesture, but it all goes to charity.”

What specific causes does Calvia Lions support with these funds?

"We pay for music therapy at Son Espases for seriously ill kids," he explains, “And the club has also recently funded a gym specifically designed for children, as kids can't lift the weights that an adult would. This gym features specialised equipment and helps children with physical rehabilitation after prolonged bed rest. The physios love it, and they can take the equipment to the kids in their beds if they need to.”

Additionally, Calvia Lions supports NEMO (www.fundacionnemo.org), a local organisation helping children with learning difficulties. "We supply wheelchairs and all sorts of things they need," says Adrian. He adds that they provide ongoing support to the families, particularly for costly items like wheelchairs and walkers that need to grow with the children.

Has Calvia Lions been involved in helping those affected by the recent floods in Valencia?

Absolutely, says Adrian. "I'm in touch with the Lions Club in Valencia, and we’ve been coordinating to support their relief efforts." He explains that Lions International has an emergency fund, the Lions Club International Fund (LCIF), which provides immediate assistance in times of crisis. "If someone donates to Lions, it will go where it’s needed, and right now, that’s helping the people of Valencia."

In response to the needs on the ground, Calvia Lions is focusing on providing essential items. "What they need most are practical supplies – wheelbarrows, wellington boots, shovels – to clear out the mud left by the flooding. Money isn’t the issue here; it’s about getting the right tools and equipment to support the clean-up."

Adrian also encourages anyone in Mallorca who wants to contribute to consider donating through the Lions Club. "We’re a trusted link to make sure aid reaches those affected in Valencia," he adds. "Every little bit helps, and our community’s support can make a big difference to those rebuilding their lives after the floods."

How are the books in the charity shop organised?

The book section of the charity shop is meticulously organised by Heather, one of Calvia Lions’ core volunteers and a retired librarian. "Heather was a librarian, so she’s very organised," Adrian shares. "She’s brought in her expertise, and now people come in and are amazed at how easy it is to find a book."

Heather has set up the shop’s books much like a library, with sections for different genres and all fiction books arranged together. "We’ve got crime, thriller, romance, historical novels, even general fiction for books that don’t fit neatly into a single genre," Heather explains. "We also have a section for modern classics and anthologies, and a whole range of books in foreign languages like Spanish, German, and Finnish."

The clear organisation is a point of pride for Adrian and the team. "It’s a bit like a library, but with books at a fraction of the price. People can find what they’re looking for and often discover something new, all while supporting our causes. They will come in and buy four or five books, but they’ll often bring in ten. It’s almost like a pay-as-you-go library!" he laughs.

What would you say to readers looking for Christmas gifts?

“There are unique gifts here, whether it’s books, CDs, or greeting cards. By shopping here, you’re supporting local charities.” Every contribution, no matter how small, helps. "If anyone has time, we’re always in need of volunteers. And for those who can’t volunteer, simply coming by to buy a book or a card goes a long way."

You can contact Adrian by telephone +34 619 43 91 91 or email president@lionsclubcalvia.org and read more about the organisation at www.lionsclubcalvia.org There are two shops. The bookshop on Edificio Royal 7A, Avenida de la Playa, Palmanova 10am- 1pm, and the clothes shop on Avenida de la Playa N°6, Palmanova 10am - 5pm.