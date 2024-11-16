Today could feel a bit chaotic or stressful. As such, it's probably best to avoid making commitments or concrete plans because they won't go as expected. Others could be unreliable, and we may be more prone to change our minds, especially at the last minute. There could also be unforeseen problems or hiccups that arise. A flexible, go-with-the-flow attitude will be useful for keeping stress and frustration at bay. Meanwhile, the subdued vibes for the evening favor rest and low-key entertainment over festivities and socialising.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Why put something off for later when you can get it done and out of the way now?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes you just have to go your own way. Today may be one of those times.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Practicing good self-care can help alleviate stress. Take a walk or a long bath. Enjoy some time pampering yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Set aside time that's just for you to do whatever you want with. Unplug, rest, or indulge in your favorite entertainment!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't worry too much about future outcomes. Leave room for different possibilities or options.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Keep an open mind. A situation might actually work out better than expected.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

There may be a lot that's outside of your control right now. Focus on the positive anyway.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Appreciate people for who they are, not who you want them to be. That being said, someone might pleasantly surprise you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You need a time-out. Ask others to step in and help, if needed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Doing something kind for others can make you feel good. Lend a helping hand.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't doubt yourself. Follow where your heart guides you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might need a change of scenery. Consider taking a staycation or a day trip.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an old soul. You hold your memories dear, and you have a love for nostalgia. You are empathetic and can easily attune to what others feel. People might often look to you for support or comfort. However, having healthy boundaries with others ensures that you don't overextend yourself. When working with others, you're usually in a leadership role because you're confident, capable and magnetic. Simply put, you're the boss! This year, nix the DIY approach and get more comfortable asking for help.