Much of the day will be great for socialising, catching up with friends, or enjoying activities in our neighborhood or city. Anything connected to learning and education, technology and gaming, or meeting new people will be the most entertaining. Hands-on projects will also be appealing. Toward the evening, the pace begins slowing down, which may put us in the mood to rest and get some shut-eye instead. For those of us who might be sensitive to nervous tension, the evening calls for activities that promote peace and calm.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There may be some interesting things to do in your area. Go and do something that piques your curiosity. If you plan to stay in, consider taking a virtual class.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have some good luck when it comes to finding extra money.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be bold and put yourself out there. Your confidence will be rewarded.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Tend to your spiritual hygiene and well-being. Cleanse your spirit with a routine that's sacred for you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might have a lot of fun being part of a group activity or event.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can be quite productive or successful with a goal or project that you're working on.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You'll enjoy traveling or sightseeing. Head outdoors. Visit a museum. Go on an adventure.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be shy to accept help or support from others. The resources you need are within reach.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spend quality time with your partner or a close friend. Meanwhile, someone may extend a gift or an act of kindness to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's a good day to focus on your health or wellness goals. Take care of yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Plan to do something fun. Let your playful side shine through!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Visit with family or entertain at home. If you just want me-time, a cosy afternoon on the couch watching your favourite shows is also an option.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're patient, observant and shrewd. You don't rush into anything. Instead, you prefer to take your time, think your plans and decisions through, then go for the safest bet. You don't come out of your shell easily, but the people who know you best get to see the full version of you. Your emotions run deep, and you follow your heart when you feel called to do so. When you love what you do, you're truly an unstoppable force. This year, it's time to make some much-needed changes to become healthier and stronger.