Family, community and togetherness are the major themes we're working with today. We're encouraged to engage in meaningful connections and exchanges with others based on mutual support. At the same time, the vibe could be a bit moody, as our emotions are also heightened. If we're feeling cranky or stressed, we can find comfort in the company or care of friends and loved ones. For any goals that we're trying to reach, the power of teamwork will help us get there.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You're reminded that there's strength in numbers. Tap into the power of community.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your leadership, skillset or keen insight may be in high demand now. Do what you do best.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be choosy about the opportunities and experiences you're seeking or being offered. Go for the more meaningful options.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be mindful of absorbing the negativity in the air. Do what you can to shield yourself from as much of it as possible.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

The vibes might be weird today. Spending some time alone might be your best bet until the energy clears.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You can only control so much. Sometimes it's necessary to call on the help of others.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Honing your craft or deepening your relationship with creativity can help you achieve the kind of fulfillment you're seeking.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There may be some self-limiting beliefs you need to release. Embrace a new way of thinking.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If there's something you're unsure about, do a little digging, and you'll get to the truth.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might encounter someone who triggers your insecurities. Remember your worth.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You're more powerful than you might think. Give yourself some credit.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't stay stuck in the past. Embrace the now.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

With your keen intuition and enterprising attitude, you're usually prepared for whatever life throws at you. In addition to your knack for planning and preparation, you're resourceful and inventive. These characteristics enable you to navigate difficult situations with ease. Thanks to your empathetic nature and your willingness to do the hard work, it's no wonder that you're often the person people seek for help or leadership. This year, expect growth, travel and spiritual fulfillment to be the areas in your life that you'll be focused on the most. It's time to expand!