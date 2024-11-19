Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Ibiza’s serene northern coastline, the Six Senses Ibiza resort offers a transformative experience beyond typical island escapes. The property hosted the highly anticipated Alma Festival, from November 6-9th, a unique celebration of holistic wellness, personal growth, and connection to the natural world. With an impressive list of leading experts in all areas of wellness, the Alma Festival invites guests to embark on an immersive journey of mindfulness, longevity practices, spiritual reconnection, guided movement, and uplifting celebration, surrounded by the spectacular 5 star Six Senses Ibiza resort. The festival’s title ‘Rewild Your Spirit’ certainly lived up to its theme.

The Spirit of Alma Festival

The Alma Festival, now a fixture in Ibiza’s wellness calendar, takes its name from the Spanish word for ‘soul,’ which encapsulates the heart of the event. Hosted at Six Senses Ibiza, a hotel renowned for its dedication to sustainable luxury and holistic well-being, this is its third consecutive year with leading experts from around the world sharing the latest advances in physical, mental and emotional care.

Talana Bestall, the creative visionary and curator of Alma, says “We are all on a shared journey towards harmony. Alma is about illuminating practices that will allow you to push beyond your boundaries, allowing for a more fulfilled, happier and balanced existence.”

This year’s Alma Festival featured a diverse range of activities and talks, designed to awaken the senses and nourish the soul, with each participant having the freedom to create their own itinerary from a board daily programme. Guests enjoyed everything from sunrise meditation sessions overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean to immersive sound journeys, breathwork, and movement workshops. Programme highlights included the latest in science and longevity with New York Times best-selling author and leading expert in Biohacking and Fitness. Ben Greenfield offered science backed strategies in functional excercise, nutrition, sleep optimisation and stress management. Celebrity Doctor Jessica Shepard discussed hormone optimisation and sexual wellbeing. Renowned biohacker Tim Gray shared his experience in navigating an unhealthy world with insightful tips on sleep, hydration and detoxification. Functional medicine expert Dr. Tamsin Lewis spoke of bio harmony and functional health and Lauren Berlinger offered further comprehensive biohacking techniques.

An impressive array of sensorial experiences included Sonic Live Breathwork session by Rosey Chan and Soma Breath and Ecstatic Dance by Niraj Naik. Muriel Chaas explored sensuality and pleasure, in connection with life force, and there was a heavenly meditative sound healing journey led by JJ Martin in a sea cave.

Nutrition & gut health talks were given by internationally renowned expert Dr. Ingrid Yang offering insights on gut health optimisation, learning intuitive eating with Nicole Berri, and a talk by Jessa Greenfield offered insights exploring family, relationships, spirituality, health, nutrition and cooking.

Dutch duo Sanctum offered some fabulous dynamic workouts by celebrity trainer Kim Strother, as well as other physical activities to include full-body sculpting sessions with Lindsay Jang´s, and much more.

Other local Ibiza practitioners included the dynamic KAP practitioners Sulaika Fernandez and Candela Quero who held the group hypnotised with their Kundalini Activation Process Experience aimed at releasing blockages and trauma from the body, as well as the multi talented Jeremie Quidu playing his Tibetan sound bowls, gongs and other beautiful healing instruments.

For those seeking adventure or creative expression, the festival offered a range of movement-based activities, from ecstatic dance to mindful hiking, where guests were encouraged to reconnect with both their bodies and the natural world.

Sustainability and Nature Connection

A key feature of the Alma Festival—and Six Senses Ibiza as a whole—is its unwavering commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious living. The festival’s programming promotes a deep connection to nature, with a focus on nourishing the body and soul in a way that honours the planet. The resort itself is a prime example of sustainability in practice, with its use of renewable energy, organic food offerings (to include much actually grown within the grounds), and waste reduction initiatives.

Throughout the festival, participants are encouraged to embrace eco-friendly practices, from mindful eating to reducing plastic waste, and even reconnecting with Ibiza’s rich natural heritage through activities like forest bathing and guided eco-tours. The venue’s breathtaking surroundings offer the perfect environment for reconnecting with nature, whether it’s through a quiet walk through the lush, biodiverse landscape or simply sitting in stillness by the sea.

As attendees dived into their wellness journeys, they were reminded of the profound interconnectedness of all life and the importance of protecting the earth for future generations. This respect for the environment resonates deeply with the overall message of the Alma Festival—wellness is not just about individual health, but about the health of the planet as a whole.

Community and Creativity

In addition to its focus on personal wellness, the Alma Festival fosters a sense of community and creative expression. With its emphasis on collective experiences community dinners were hosted each evening, and music performances were offered to include Internationally acclaimed DJ Jan Blomqvist. Beautiful sunset ceremonies took place by the sea, and guests were encouraged to connect with like-minded individuals from around the world, creating a shared space for inspiration, dialogue, and growth.

The festival’s blend of diverse cultural influences—from Ibiza’s bohemian spirit to global wellness practices—creates a melting pot of ideas and experiences that leave a lasting impact. As a result, the Alma Festival is not just a wellness event, but a transformative opportunity to tap into creativity, find community, and unlock new perspectives.

Six Senses Ibiza provides the perfect sanctuary for a deeper connection to yourself, others, and the world around you. With its focus on sustainability, wellness, and community, the festival encapsulates the very essence of what it means to live well. For those seeking a meaningful escape in one of the most beautiful corners of the Mediterranean, the Alma Festival, which takes place annually at the end of the season in November, promises an unforgettable journey. It’s certainly one added to my 2025 agenda!