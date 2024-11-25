The Mercury retrograde starts today. Over the course of the next three weeks, we can expect issues to arise concerning communication, commerce and tech. For those of us with plans to travel for the holiday season, we should take as many precautions as possible to deal with last-minute changes. However, there is a silver lining for today. Since the current cosmic weather emphasises a need for camaraderie and connection, this is an ideal time to reconnect with people from the past or family and friends we've been missing.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect challenges with travel. Have a backup plan in place. Meanwhile, if you have an important decision to make, consider getting expert advice.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may need to revise your financial goals. Take time to draft up a new strategy that enables you to reach them.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

It's a great time to reconnect with your partner. The timing is also ideal for reaching out to a former client or someone you've collaborated with.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you have household chores or a home-related project that you haven't had the time to do, you should be able to find the time now.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might find a renewed interest in an old hobby or creative idea. If you're already working on a creative project, focus on edits and revisions.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you haven't been feeling your best, take time out for your self-care. Reinvest in your mental well-being.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect tech issues or issues with communication. Patience will be needed. Your natural charm can help diffuse a misunderstanding.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

There could be problems with money or payments that could leave you feeling anxious. Do your best to sort it out.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Watch what you say now because your words can be easily misconstrued. Also, avoid rushing into decisions.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Sometimes it's best to let things happen in their own time rather than trying to force the outcome you want.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might receive word from an old friend or feel inspired to reconnect with one. Community is good for the soul.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to reassess your career plans or goals. If you hold a leadership role of any kind, consider how you can improve where needed.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intelligent, insightful and idealistic. Learning will always be something you enjoy. You are unafraid to ask the big questions about life. You crave to understand as much as possible about yourself and the world at large. You're always on the search for meaningful experiences. A dull existence is not for you. You're always thinking about the next goal you want to reach or the next adventure you want to have. This year, your access to friendship and community will pave the path to your happiness and success.