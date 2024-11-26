Teamwork, connection and partnership are emphasised today. However, now that planet Mercury is currently retrograde, we may need to work extra hard to avoid miscommunication and make sure everyone is on the same page. We should also be thoughtful about who we partner or work with so as not to get distracted from our goals. The latter half of the day is useful for reuniting with old friends and colleagues. Although in some cases, there may be relationships that are better left in the past, where they belong.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It could be beneficial to reconnect with an old colleague, client or business associate. Too, people could be seeking you out for advice or mentorship. You're a natural leader.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There may be lots that you want to accomplish today. However, it's important not to overextend yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If there's a risk that you're considering taking, make sure it's worth it in the short term as well as the long term.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Squirrel yourself away from the outside world and enjoy the comfort of your home, if possible. Or at the very least, take time out to nurture yourself.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may want to connect or spend time with friends. However, there may be responsibilities or obligations you need to take care of first.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Today should be useful for handling work or financial matters. Just don't neglect your need for fun and relaxation.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your kindness and generosity can make a difference, but be mindful of being overaccommodating.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have a lot on your mind. Talking to someone you trust may help you to make sense of it, rather than of keeping it to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're encouraged to be more thoughtful about friendships and partnerships with others. Are you aligned with people who share your values?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Before you take on another task or responsibility, consider if you realistically have the bandwidth, resources or desire to do it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need some time off or a mini vacay. Set aside time that's just for you to attend to your needs.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you're feeling moody, friends may help to cheer you up. Spend time with others.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're always eager to explore and discover as much as you can. You aim to live a full and meaningful life. You're a deeply profound thinker. You ask the big questions that others often don't. You pride yourself on being a student of life. However, you also teach and inspire others too. There may be lots of wisdom you have to share, thanks to your many adventures and experiences. You're fun-loving, and you never shy away from the opportunity to have a good time. You love making people laugh with your witty anecdotes and lively stories. This is your year to commit to a dream or a goal that you want to make real.