We can expect a moody day ahead. As such, we may need to do our best to avoid getting into petty arguments or drama. Exercising healthy boundaries and steering clear of people who push our buttons can be a good way to keep stress to a minimum. Taking responsibility for our own feelings and behavior instead of blaming others can also be useful in diffusing a potential conflict or misunderstanding. By late evening, the cranky energy in the air begins to dissipate, allowing for meaningful bonds and emotional connection.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're not really in a fun or festive mood, that's OK. Give yourself permission to take it easy and lay low.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Detach from emotionally charged or draining situations and avoid trying to control others and their behaviour.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of trying to pack too much into a day. Creating a schedule that's easy to stick to can save you valuable time and energy.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to let your emotions drive your decision-making. Take an objective approach.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might be feeling noticeably irritable. Set aside some time for self-care. Also, don't take what others say or do too personally since it's probably not about you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Stress or nervous tension could be an issue. Connect with someone who makes you feel calm and grounded.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a good day to avoid the crowds, take a break from social media and put the outside world on hold. There may be more important things that deserve your attention.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Just because you can do something doesn't always mean you should make it your job or responsibility. Find a more enjoyable activity.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Consider refraining from sharing unsolicited opinions or advice. Pick and choose your battles wisely.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're feeling uneasy about something, perhaps it's best to discuss it, rather than sweeping it under the rug.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Someone may try to get a rise out of you. Don't take the bait.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to Mar 20)

Take care not to overextend yourself or take on more than you can handle. Set good boundaries for yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're versatile and resourceful. You can adapt to any situation or environment. Your unwavering hope and belief in the goodness of the universe allow you to take risks without fear. You're also not afraid to say what's on your mind or share your opinions. Although you may need to be mindful of oversharing. Still, people appreciate you for your witty observations and encouraging attitude. This year, don't discount the power of rest and reflection. It will help you to better identify what's for you and what's not.