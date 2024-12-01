While new moons typically indicate a time of renewal and beginnings, today's new moon might leave us feeling more drained rather than energised for what's next. Additionally, with the planet Mercury still in retrograde, it's not the most ideal time for starting new projects. Instead, this new moon encourages us to reassess our plans and consider where we may need to redirect our focus as well as our resources. There may be some plans that need to be revised to make way for a more efficient path forward.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Returning to school could be beneficial for your personal and professional growth. Also, you may need to leave outdated beliefs behind.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A problem or issue that you've been avoiding may resurface. However, this can be an empowering opportunity to address it once and for all.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There could be a chance to renew or renegotiate a contract or partnership. If you've been trying to terminate an agreement, there's room for this, too.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're feeling overwhelmed, disorganized, or out of balance, go back to the basics and take it easy.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're not feeling like your usual fun-loving self, reconnect with your playful side. If your usual interests are no longer fun, explore new options.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When handling a matter concerning your home or family, you can change things for the better. This could mean improving communication, setting boundaries, or fixing up your space.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may have plans that need to be updated before you can move forward with them. You also might need to update your tech.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It may be helpful to adjust your financial goals or take a closer look at your money. What can you do differently that will enable you to thrive?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Perhaps it's time to go back and complete a personal project or goal that you've shelved or abandoned.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Put more downtime in your schedule, as it may be necessary to move on or step back from a job or an obligation.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Reconnecting with an old friend could aid you in finding a new opportunity. Too, don't be afraid to scrap a goal that no longer resonates with you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Changes to your business plan may be useful. Maybe it's time to reexamine your career plans. Improving your parenting or leadership skills could be at the top of your mind, too.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're lighthearted, hopeful and kind. You have a loveable personality, but you're also fearless and formidable enough to stand up for what you believe. People find you inspiring and intelligent. You might say that you're a nonconformist because of how much you love your freedom. You're adaptable and multitalented but may need to take care not to become too rigid in your thinking. This year, you'll achieve success by balancing your idealism with pragmatism.