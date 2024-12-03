After a slow start to the week, the current cosmic weather enables us to get back on track. Though as the Mercury retrograde continues, we'll still need to be mindful of potential hiccups in our plans. The day is best used for anything that requires a serious or practical approach. If there's a problem to be solved or a challenge to overcome, the can-do energy in the air will enable us to get the job done. The planets also provide us with calming vibes today that can help us feel more grounded and at ease.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you want something done a specific way, sometimes you must do it yourself.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

When you apply the wisdom from the lessons you've learned, it enables you to grow and flourish.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

There may be a financial or business-related decision to make. Do a little digging and make sure you have all the info you need to choose the best option.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Expect success with a partnership or a collaborative project.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

What are some small changes you can make in your daily routine that can better support your well-being or productivity?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spend some quality one-on-one time with someone you appreciate.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be focused on tasks related to your home or family. You can get a lot accomplished if you have an agenda or plan to keep you on track.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Continue to lay the groundwork for a creative project or idea. You may be able to get further with your progress than you think.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You can make headway with a matter concerning your finances or home.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If there's something you need to get off your chest, now's the time to have a heart-to-heart conversation.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Prioritize rest and downtime. Recognize when it's necessary to take a step back from the grind.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Whether you're helping a friend or supporting a worthwhile cause, a good deed is a job worth doing.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're confident and courageous enough to do what others are afraid to do or what no one else has done before. You're charming and playful, but when there's serious business to handle, your take-charge attitude gets everything under control. While you may not always be the most patient person when it comes to getting what you want, your drive and ambition always get you the results you seek. This year, improving your physical and financial well-being may be your biggest priorities. If you make the effort, you can get where you want to be.