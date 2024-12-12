Egos could clash under today's moody skies, which could mean another challenging day ahead. For those of us who struggle with setting boundaries, finding the courage to say no or advocate for ourselves will be crucial to navigating any problems or issues that arise, especially in our relationships. Meanwhile, others may need to be mindful of being inflexible or overly self-focused to the point of driving people away. If we're going to be able to get anything accomplished for today, cool heads will need to prevail.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you truly want to expand your sense of community and connect with likeminded people, stay in alignment with your values, and you'll attract the right folks.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Being upfront about your wants or needs, rather than concealing your true feelings, will enable you to get them met a lot faster.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Go slow when it comes to diving into new ideas or making commitments. Consider if you really have the time, desire or the bandwidth.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Beware of impulse shopping or spending. If there's something you're interested in purchasing, take a few days to determine if it's actually worth buying.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't feel pressured to agree to something you're unsure or unenthusiastic about. Let your no be a firm no or take more time to decide.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might have much you want to accomplish but you might not have the drive right now. Perhaps it's time to ask for help.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't be afraid to abandon a goal if your heart isn't really in it anymore.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A my-way-or-the-highway approach may not work as well as you think. Try adopting a more collaborative attitude. You'll achieve way more as a result.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of being too rash with your decision-making. Being thoughtful in how you proceed will lead to a better outcome.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A partnership opportunity may seem appealing at first, but a deeper investigation may reveal that it's not the right fit for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Be clear on your boundaries so you don't second-guess yourself when it comes to upholding them.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't waste too much time ruminating over missed opportunities or what could have been. There's so much more to appreciate right in front of you, right now.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a bold, confident person. You have no qualms about putting yourself out there or being in the spotlight. However, you also encourage others to be their most audacious selves. You have a charm that easily wins people over. Your abundance of positivity, passion and warmth makes you outright magnetic. Many enjoy being in your presence. When it comes to your work ethic, you're driven to succeed. Even if you miss your target, you will still keep trying until you hit the mark. Your unwavering optimism won't allow you to stay down and out for too long. This year, making conscious changes in your day-to-day habits to better support your mind and body will enable you to thrive.