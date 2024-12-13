Marine biodiversity is the foundation of life in the Mediterranean and the cornerstone of our own survival. Beyond the beauty of its underwater landscapes, the Balearic Sea is an ecological, economic, and cultural engine. It is also a fragile ecosystem, subjected to pressures such as climate change, overfishing, pollution, and the impact of tourism. If we want to ensure a prosperous future, conserving marine biodiversity must become an unpostponable priority.

This was the driving spirit behind the Conferences for the Conservation of Balearic Marine Biodiversity, organised by Marilles Foundation in collaboration with the Sa Nostra Foundation, with the support of Caixabank and the Balearic Islands government. Over three sessions, more than 300 people participated in a space for dialogue, knowledge, and action, highlighting the urgent need to coordinate efforts to reverse the loss of marine biodiversity.

Photo: @XavierSalvador

Each session focused on a key theme. The first, dedicated to shallow bays, reminded us of the essential role played by seagrass meadows and other habitats in coastal protection and carbon storage. The second, focused on sharks and rays, shed light on the critical situation of these essential predators, whose populations have declined alarmingly in recent years. The third, dedicated to gorgonians, corals, and invertebrates, highlighted both their vulnerability and the restoration opportunities we have at hand.

What we learned from these sessions is clear: While scientific knowledge is excellent, it is incomplete and insufficient; local and international initiatives are underway; and there is a strong willingness to work together. What is missing are resources and, above all, the translation of this knowledge into concrete actions. Political leaders must prioritise marine biodiversity as a central element of their management strategies. It is an investment that will yield benefits in health, economy, and quality of life for everyone.

Photo: @AgustiTorres

Another essential aspect is cooperation. The challenges facing marine biodiversity do not respect borders or jurisdictions. The sessions have shown that when researchers, managers, organisations, and the public work together, effective solutions can be found. The proposals generated during these days will be sent to the Balearic Islands government to contribute to the development of a comprehensive monitoring plan encompassing shallow bays, sharks, and gorgonians.

There is a consensus: Marine biodiversity is a priority. Now is the time to act with determination, ambition, and generosity to ensure that the waters of the Balearic Islands remain a place of life, wealth, and future. The sea calls for it, and we owe it to ourselves.