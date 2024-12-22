We might not have much energy or enthusiasm in the morning, but this might not be a bad thing, since it could give us the opportunity to get some extra sleep and ease into the day. By the afternoon, the vibe should be much livelier. The current planetary weather will be ideal for group outings, gatherings and social events. Many people will be in the mood to connect, chat and enjoy themselves. If there's work to do, it might be best to put it off for another time, since the day calls for fun and leisure!

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Attending a party or an intimate gathering with friends can provide you with some much-needed cheer.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You can get a lot done today, especially if you're trying to get a jump on the week ahead. Just don't overwork yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Adventure is calling. But will you answer?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Enjoying comfy and cozy time at home will always trump everything else.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Spend quality time with your sibling or a friend who's like a sibling to you. Perhaps the two of you can find something interesting to do in your neighborhood.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's a great day for self-care-related activities.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

People can't resist your magnetic personality. Flaunt what you've got!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Peace and quiet are needed today. Create space in your schedule for some downtime.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Consider volunteering or taking part in a community project. You may find it rewarding.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

People will follow your lead at your request. Just make sure you give clear directions.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

While you might enjoy the company of friends, today was made for me-time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Tend to your spiritual well-being. Refresh your mind and space.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're perceptive, discerning and soulful. Skimming the surface of life isn't for you. You would prefer to explore the depths instead. In relationships, you crave substance and integrity. Many would say you're loyal and devoted to those you love, and you'd likely agree. You often achieve many successes and wins because you always stay prepared for any opportunity and are always willing to do the necessary work. You possess an enterprising spirit and a clever mind. You're also patient, level-headed and resilient. This year, you will thrive with a glass-half-full approach rather than one where the glass is half-empty.