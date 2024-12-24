The early morning should be relatively peaceful, but as the day unfolds, there may be a noticeably cranky or melancholic vibe in the air. For those of us who struggle with moderation or knowing our limits, today could be frustrating as the current cosmic weather calls for balance, boundaries and temperance. That being said, we may feel limited in what we can do, how much we can spend, or what we believe is possible. We may need to rely on others for support or encouragement to deal with these challenges.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If your mind is heavy, the power of friendship can help lighten the load.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might not know what the future holds, but you can always make the most of the now.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Responsibility can often feel restrictive. Having somewhere you can escape to, if only for a few hours, could be freeing and restorative for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

There are times when it's hard to feel hopeful. However, these are the moments when we must practice gratitude to remind us that all isn't lost.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might not like the idea of depending on others, but everyone needs a little help from time to time, including you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Beware of taking too much on, especially if others aren't willing to help or pitch in. Instead, do what you can to make things easier for yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might feel restricted in terms of how much you can do or accomplish. But this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Take care that you're not guarding your heart too tightly. Let love in!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If others are asking too much of you, it's OK to say "no." They will understand.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Plans may not come together as you expect. It's a good thing that you're so resourceful!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't give in to self-doubt or self-criticism. Lean into self-love.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could be overwhelmed with family matters or obligations. Try to set aside time that's just for you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't let much ruffle your feathers. You remain cool-headed, even in the most heated situations. You're reserved, thoughtful and disciplined. People may often view you as an authority figure because of your commanding presence, intelligence, and take-charge attitude. At the same time, you know how to connect with others in a down-to-earth way. This year, you may experience renewed interest in pursuing a dream or goal that you didn't think was possible. But with your can-do spirit, anything is possible!