It might be a cranky and tense morning, but by the time midday arrives, the vibes should mellow out. Still, there's a chance that emotions could be heightened. Investing time and energy in activities that we enjoy with the people we enjoy can be a great way to offset the holiday blues. The current cosmic weather calls for heartfelt bonding, relaxation, and honouring our intuition. If any problems do arise, we can resolve them best with a pragmatic approach.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be tempted to engage in pettiness, but a mature and level-headed approach will get you better results.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Others might be extra demanding of your time and energy. Perhaps you need to get away for a few hours so you can regroup.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Stop trying to do so much. Respect your limits and recognize when it's time to step back.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Instead of taking the DIY route, ask for help. Someone will answer the call.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't neglect your well-being in an effort to make others happy. You can't do much for anyone else if you're not taking care of yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Today it's OK to allow yourself to play more and work less. Have some fun!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't let boredom, the fear of missing out, or the fear of letting someone down force you to make commitments with your time that you'd rather not make.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Employing effective communication and teamwork will be more useful in getting the results you want, rather than commandeering the ship.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Let the spirit of compassion guide you. Also, try to hold off on sharing unsolicited opinions or advice.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The best people to have in your life are those who appreciate you for you -- not just what you do for them.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid being too rigid or inflexible today. Go with the flow.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't try to cram too much in one day. Give yourself some breathing room.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're dedicated, persevering and productive. You don't quit a job until it's done. You don't mind hard work because you know it gets you results. You're shrewd, intelligent, and adept at solving problems. You probably have a lengthy list of accomplishments, for which you should be proud of. You stick by the people you love through thick and thin. You do the necessary work to keep your relationships strong. This year, there's much to be gained from community and connection with others. You'll find strength, opportunities for growth and success, and fellowship.