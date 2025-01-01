When Mallorca resident Bryan Visser retired in 2016, he had envisaged a future of setting aside his computer, putting his feet up work wise, enjoying his cycling paradise island home, and embracing the retirement he so deserved after years of hard work in the industry. Being very competitive, he enjoyed participating in various cycling races, including the 312, one of the most challenging, cycling 312 kilometers around Mallorca in one day. Having participated over several years, although he loved the adrenalin of the experience, he had felt it rather stressful at times, competing with so many cyclists, and needing to focus on speed rather than actually enjoying the views and the experience along the way. As a born commander, he started contemplating how he would do it if he were in charge.

After a year of not waking to an alarm clock, he decided full retirement was not for him, and it was time to curate his ideal cycling challenge. A year later in 2017 6Points Cycling Challenges was born. The concept of the rider was to create a more leisurely and enjoyable ride around Mallorca over three days. Participants would be able to fully enjoy the beauty of the Mallorca countryside - the mountains, the sea, the culture, and with time to enjoy the camaraderie and the experience itself. Staying in wonderful hotels en-route, the event would be open to differing levels of ability, with a ground team available to support the riders along the way, with a bike mechanic, food, drink, smiles and encouragement.

Bryan decided that one final aspect was essential, and that was adding a charitable element of giving back to the community in which he lives. To this day, 100% of al money raised by cyclists goes to the charities. Everyone involved in the making of this wonderful event is a volunteer.

It was decided to support a number of smaller Charities with the aim of making a significan impact. Initially, two charities were chosen and then,a third was chosen for the second event, - Asdica, Shambhala Foundation and SOS Animal Association. All three of the Charities provide incredible support to the vulnerable (both humans and animals).

The inaugural 6Points Cycling Challenges event was held in May 2017 with 6 riders completing the whole route, and €6,400 raised for the two initialcharities in Mallorca. Having personally participated in the 6Points ride in May this year, I was incredibly impressed at how well organised the event was, and thoroughly enjoyed this challenging, yet fabulously fun three-day ride. What made most impact on me were the huge smiles and excitement of the young Asdica members who were there to meet us on the finish line, and who rely on the much-needed support from 6Points. I have to admit, being awarded my 6Points medal with such a beaming smile and enthusiasm from one of the young men, brought tears to my eyes. It was such a fabulous event to participate in, but to know that our efforts were going towards some really important causes, made all the post event aches well worthwhile.

It was some months later that I met up again with Karyn Jones & Tony Kareil, who were part of the 6Points support team during the event. When they mentioned they were going to visit each of the charities in November to find out how the donations were being spent, I asked if they could share some insights of their visits.

Asdica was first on the list, supporting disabled individuals and their families in the municipality of Calvia. Since government funded care ends at 18, they provide essential support for those still unable to be independent. Karyn explained that there are three main areas of support for members, their families and caregivers. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation treatments are essential and aim to improve the quality of life for victims of accidents, individuals with physical disabilities, as well as those affected by muscular or degenerative conditions. Psychological support is also provided to include social skills, and management of emotions and communication, which helps both members and their families. They care for around 39 people aged between 18-25 throughout an average year, and some for their lifetime.

Regular social activities and outings are organised, providing fun and a friendly social environment for the members, as well as much needed respite and time off for the families or carers. Every Summer Asdica put on a show which is considered the charity’s highlight of the year, by everyone involved. For 2025, the musical Shrek will be performed on the first and second weekend of May, a show which is considered high quality and very endearing by all who attend.

Karyn and Tony had the pleasure of meeting the treasurer Jane, whose son Jonathan has been a member of Asdica for most of his life. Jane’s gratitude to the 6Points cyclists was apparent, saying that she doesn’t know how her family would have ever managed without Asdica. It’s such an essential service in the community. The 6Points donation is a much needed and much appreciated contribution to their running costs.

The Shambhala Foundation was next on the list, and is dedicated to providing opportunities, education and growth to underprivileged young people at risk of social exclusion. Once again, with government funded care ending at 18, Shambala assists those in continued need, with age ranges between 18 and 25. The foundation has chosen to refer to them as “warriors”, due to their additional battles to live a “normal” life, providing support throughout their journey into adulthood.

Each of the warriors participate in four main modules to include education, community service, martial arts and fitness, and personal development coaching. They learn to honour and respect themselves and their environment, providing a foundation for them to grow and thrive. Karyn and Tony were moved by their meeting with Victor, the foundation’s President, whose own life has been transformed by Shambhala’s support, and Teemu, who assists Victor in his work as a General Health Psychologist and Sports Psychologist. Through the charity’s integrated activities and programmes, the “warriors” are enabled to have a productive, self-supporting life and to become an asset to their families and their community. Teemu is proud of his work, and feels his life has been given true purpose in the help they are able to offer.

The final charity is the Calvia based charity SOS Animal, caring for abandoned or mistreated animals in Mallorca since 1995. Run by their President, Maxi and her dedicated team, they devote their time to every animal they take in, rescuing dogs and cats from unnecessary euthanasia, and providing them with love, care and medical attention.

Their mission is to find forever homes for their wards, while also working to control the feral cat population through humane birth control measures, in collaboration with Calvia municipality, district veterinary clinics and the Federation of Animal Welfare Associations. They also rely upon volunteers to help walk their dogs daily.

The support provided by 6Points makes up a large percentage of donations received. Money is needed to provide food, shelter and medical supplies for the animals while they await their new forever home. Numerous homeless dogs and cats are looking for a loving new home, and in the meantime, anyone who can volunteer would be welcome.

Maxi highlighted during their meeting that more money is desperately needed to fund infrastructure and continue a high standard of care. The money donated by 6Points makes a huge difference to these defenseless animals. This year over 500 cats have been taken in and over 80 dogs, with not all staying in the shelter, relying on foster homes, since they don’t have enough space.

Karyn mentioned that she and Tony came away feeling proud of the contributions that 6Points was able to make, but how she realised there was still so much more fundraising work to do in the future to help such important services for the island.

Since its inception in 2017, the 6Points Cycling Challenges initiative has achieved more than Bryan could ever have imagined, raising over €267,000 to date, with the help of the Corporate Donors, cyclists, their families and friends. Corporate sponsors of the event are essential, to include headline sponsor Reverence Hotels, PH Mallorca, OmniAccess, Marine Results, and numerous others.

6Points are proud to have a unique charity model whereby every cent raised for charity actually goes to the charities. They also receive support from the Ajuntament de Calvia (Calvia Townhall) because of its charitable work and the visitors the event attracts to Calvia and Mallorca in the lower season.

6Points has organised 15 multi-day 6Points Cycling Challenges, one in Mallorca the Spring each year, with a smaller ride in the Fall, so far in Ibiza, Menorca, Tenerife, and even some members participating in a 6Points Lands End to John O’Groats ride. Additionally there is an annual Ladies Event and 5 Saturday Fun Rides. 6Points also has 3 Zwift “virtual rides” a week for the cyclists who live in climates where outside riding isn’t possible in winter.

This year the 6Points Challenges ride will take place in Mallorca from 16-18 May 2025. Starting at Port Adriano, the Reverence Hotels 6Points Challenge Calvia Mallorca is a challenging tour of Mallorca covering all 4 cardinal points of the Island, as well as the highest point in the Tramuntana Mountains, and lowest point by the sea. In 2025 there are three routes to choose from – the most challenging is ‘Everesting’ in which the riders cover 533 kms in the three days and will climb over 9,000 metres, and therefore qualifying as an Everester! ‘Muntanas’ is a tough route of about 415 kms and 6,000 metres and ‘Valles’ is the ‘easiest’ route of 373 kms and 4,000 metres. The rides are fully supported, with support vehicles and teams available en-route to provide snacks, drinks and much needed encouragement along the way.

The camaraderie at 6Points is legendary – “we ride, we raise money for charity and we have huge fun doing it!” Whilst the cyclists are divided up into manageable groups during the day, everyone comes together at the same hotels in the afternoon for some down time, some good food, wine, camaraderie and fun!

With the support of hotels, organised dinners and entertainment and a great group of cyclists to join, it’s a wonderful way to enjoy cycling, getting to know this beautiful island of Mallorca and making some newfound friendships. Places are limited to ensure that the spirit of the ride experience is not compromised.

On a personal note, and not having cycled a huge amount prior to taking part, I was persuaded to join the “easiest” Valles group this year. Although I found it immensely challenging, I made it each day with no more than 130km on the first day, and two other days, less. Everyone was so encouraging and looked out for one another. It was so worth the experience, and the knowledge we’re having fun but supporting some fabulous causes. I am definitely planning to join 2025. What a great way to start the New Year with a goal of joining the 6 Points Challenges cycle ride from 16-18 May 2025! Come and join a great fun bunch to train with and support of a wonderful cause - hope to you see you there!

If you’d like to find out more about the 6Points Challenges please visit www.6pointsChallenges.com or to speak to someone in advance to understand more about their rides email info@6PointsChallenges.com.