For Carys Lloyd, cycling is more than a sport; it’s a way of life. Recently signed to the Movistar Cycling Team, one of the most prestigious squads in professional cycling, the young sprinter is already making waves in the peloton. In the lead up to her professional debut with the team I had the opportunity to speak with Carys about her journey, her passion for cycling, and her connection to Mallorca.

Mallorca: a cycling paradise

Mallorca holds a special place in Carys’ heart. “I’ve been on the island many times before,” she shares. “I used to go a lot as a kid for one-week holidays with my family. I like the island. The roads are so nice—no potholes like in England! It’s peaceful and serene, like a little paradise.”

Her family trips often centred around Alcúdía, a hotspot for cyclists and a place where her love for Mallorca’s landscapes and climbs began. “I’ve done iconic climbs like Sa Calobra and Formentor,” she recalls. “The descents here are so fun! It felt like a training camp, even if it was just a short holiday with our bikes. It gave me my first taste of what it might feel like to train professionally.” Now, as a professional, she has returned for her professional cycling debut to an island she is familiar with.

Joining Movistar

At just 18 years old, Carys has embarked on her first season as a professional rider with Movistar. “It could be stressful, but the team makes everything calm,” she explains. “They’ve been so supportive, especially when they realise I’m younger and less experienced. It’s surreal to ride alongside women I’ve looked up to for years.” She recently completed a training camp on the mainland. “It was my first big time with the team,” she says. “The atmosphere is amazing, and I already feel part of the family. I’m excited to see what the season brings.”

Mallorca Cycling Holidays for Carys and her family.

Growing up with cycling

Cycling runs in Carys’ family. Her father, a former national-level racer, sparked her interest. “My brother, sister, and I all used to go on family rides,” she reminisces. “It’s always been a big part of our lives.” Her father’s passion extended to opening a bike shop in Kent in 2021. Carys’ talent was evident early on, leading her to join the GB Academy, which opened doors to international racing. “That was when I realised there’s a whole world of cycling outside the UK,” she laughs. “It was a pivotal moment in my career.”

Balancing school and sport

Carys juggles A-levels in Maths, Further Maths, and Physics alongside her cycling career. “My predicted grades are AAB,” she shares. “I’m very maths-inclined, but physics is demanding.” Her school has been supportive, offering online resources to accommodate her travel schedule. Movistar has also built her race calendar around her exams, giving her two months to focus solely on her studies. “It’s a lot to manage, but I’m determined to balance both,” she says.

Carys and Jelena taking part in the Garden Hotels-Luxcom Challenge Ciclista Mallorca event.

Racing aspirations

As a sprinter, Carys thrives on flat, punchy courses. At the time of her interview, she was about to ride her first pro race in a flat stage in Mallorca. “I’ve been looking at the gradient and course details,” she says. “It’s well-suited to my strengths. I’m excited but trying not to overthink it.” Among the races on her calendar, Carys is particularly thrilled about the Tour of UAE and Paris-Roubaix. “Roubaix is a massive challenge,” she admits. “It’s one of the biggest races on my schedule, and I’ve always admired its intensity.”

Inspirations and heroes

Growing up, Carys drew inspiration from British track legends like Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald. “They’ve done so much for women’s track racing,” she says. On the road, she admires Anna van der Breggen and her Movistar teammate Marlen Reusser. “Marlen is such a powerhouse,” she says. “She’s humble, funny, and easy to talk to. It’s incredible to call her my teammate now.”

Advice to her younger self

Reflecting on her journey, Carys has words of wisdom for her younger self: “Be calm and enjoy the ride. Don’t stress about the future or getting top results. It will come. During tough times like COVID, when other people fell out of love with cycling because they could not compete, I found my joy in cycling and training.”

Looking ahead

With her determination, talent, and love for the sport, Carys Lloyd is undoubtedly a name to watch in the cycling world. As she continues to navigate her burgeoning career, one thing is clear: Mallorca can be proud of being a small part of her journey.

UPDATE: Carys finished her first race for Movistar in tenth place, the first of her team to cross the line last Saturday! Well done Carys, and best of luck for your 2025 season!