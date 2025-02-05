As we enter a new year, returning to work or facing the year ahead after the holiday season, can bring a complex mix of emotions - from finding it difficult to find motivation to anxiety about pending workloads. January inevitably starts with fresh targets and objectives that demand time, effort and energy. On top of financial woes, social burnout and a post-Christmas energy slump, it can all feel too much for some of us. So, let’s look at some practical strategies to ease the feelings of overwhelm and burnout and ways to prioritise your wellbeing in 2025.

Understanding burnout

If 2024 left you feeling overwhelmed by your inbox or struggling to maintain your work-life balance, you’re not alone. According to Mental Health UK’s Burnout Report 2024, 91% of adults experienced extreme stress last year, with one in five adults (20%) needing to take time off work during stressful periods. The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes burnout as an ‘occupational phenomenon’ that usually occurs in individuals without any prior history of psychological or psychiatric disorders. It’s caused by chronic stress and manifests as feelings of exhaustion, detachment and demotivation, impacting your ability to function properly, especially at work.

Burnout symptoms

Burnout affects everyone differently, but research shows distinct patterns. Women often experience higher levels of emotional exhaustion and physical fatigue, whereas men can feel detached and emotionally indifferent to whatever is causing the stress. Most people will experience a combination of symptoms that can include feeling cut off from others, feeling helpless or trapped, and lethargic. A drop in productivity, excessive tiredness or irritability, or increasing dependence on alcohol, food and other distractions to cope are all signs of becoming overwhelmed or burnt out.

Digital detox: a modern necessity

In our hyper-connected world, digital overwhelm has emerged as a significant contributor to professional burnout. The constant ping of notifications, endless email threads, and always-available culture leaves little room for mental space. It’s been proven that short breaks away from devices can significantly improve focus, creativity, and mental health. Consider establishing tech-free zones in your home, set specific times for email checking, and create clear boundaries between work and personal digital space.

Practical strategies for workplace wellness

Burnout isn’t something which goes away on its own and ignoring it can lead to serious chronic conditions such as heart disease or depression. You don’t need to take drastic actions such as leaving a job. Instead, embed simple practices into your daily routine. Start by implementing structured breaks throughout your workday – 25 to 45-minute work intervals, followed by short breaks are remarkably effective. Incorporate mindfulness practices such as deep breathing and creative visualisation; five minutes daily can reduce stress levels by up to 40%. Nature connection is another powerful tool - a simple 15-minute walk outdoors can boost your mood and productivity. Organise walk-and-talk meetings or spend your lunch break outdoors. Learn to say ‘no’ to additional commitments when your plate is full and establish realistic deadlines for projects.

Practising gratitude by capturing ‘three blessings’ each day in a journal can help you see the ‘good stuff’, as well as utlising deep relaxation techniques such as using mantras for meditation, which quietens mental chatter and creates inner calm.

What type of retreat works for you?

A selfcare retreat in 2025

There are many self care techniques that can be incorporated into your day to day life to help overcome overwhelm and burnout. But very few techniques can be as swift, impactful and rewarding than an investment in a professionally organised retreat, in a beautiful location with other like minded souls. Whether it be ‘me time’ or ‘us time’ with your significant other, this can be an investment that can have far-reaching effects in every area of your life long after you return.

We are fortunate here in Mallorca to have become known as a centre for wellness in Europe, with a wide array of wellness services, facilities, and gifted therapists offering an incredibly broad range of retreats. Add to that a wide diversity of beautiful landscapes, 550 km of stunning coastline including 90 km of World Heritage protected Tramuntana Mountain range, sweeping from the west to the east, a mild Mediterranean climate with over 300 days of sunshine, and a beautiful historic City centre, it’s not difficult to see why Mallorca is hard to beat as a wellness destination.

To help plan your much-deserved escape for 2025, I’ve curated a list of retreats catering to every wellness need. Perhaps you’re looking for relaxation, adventure, or maybe a little bit of both? Some retreats offer personalised experiences that cater to individual preferences, while others might have a more communal feel. If you thrive in social settings, look for retreats that encourage group activities. On the flip side, opt for more intimate or private retreats if you’re seeking solitude and peace.

Best for Island exploration

Revitalising Yoga Adventure - 1st - 5th May

Indulge in the revitalising yoga and adventure retreat, starting your day with a green smoothie, energising yoga flow and a refreshing cold-water dip. Enjoy scenic hikes, invigorating bike rides, and pristine beaches. Immerse yourself in the island’s natural beauty and awaken your senses.

Best for a bespoke luxury reset

More Than Health Retreat– 13-23 March, 16-26 October

Are you feeling burnt out? Looking for a health reboot? Feeling bloated or having trouble sleeping? Turn problems around with a full health immersion including holistic diagnostics, detox treatments, daily massages, regenerative processes, hiking, intuitive art, wild swimming and more.

Best for a nature immersion

Kundalini Yoga, 27-29 June 2025

Join Sadhana Works for a transformative glamping retreat featuring Kundalini yoga, sound baths, cacao ceremonies, purification therapy, and reflective writing. Stay in luxurious safari tents within a national park for a weekend of connection with Mother Nature.

Best for elevating your yoga practice

Synergy & Headstands – 19-26 July

Embark on a transformative week of yoga, movement, and island enchantment. Dive into daily Vinyasa flow yoga, empowering breathwork, and invigorating handstand workshops. Progressive training and expert guidance will enhance your strength, mobility, and balance.

Soulful & Transformational – 25-29 March, 3-7 November

For a soulful yoga retreat with a deeply personal touch, Matea Koren leads a dynamic yoga and coaching retreat at the beautiful 5-star Finca Serena. Her unique blend of yoga styles increases your flexibility, strength and vitality. A personalised one-to-one soul-reading session focuses on releasing emotions and restoring mind-body-energy balance. The impact of this retreat reaches far beyond the yoga mat, nurturing positive transformation in all aspects of life.

Best for setting intentions

Grounding Retreat – 27-31 March, 9-13 October

“At the grounding retreat, our focus is on core energy and making women feel more in control of their lives”, says host Katja. Her intimate women-only retreat includes hiking, meditation, mindfulness exercises, and sound therapy. Previous clients say they gain practical tools and emerge feeling more vibrant and optimistic, with new confidence to focus on goals.

Mindset Training with para-Olympian

Karen Darke – 1-7 November

If you need motivation to achieve your goals, find your inner gold with para-Olympian Karen Darke. Her empowering week-long retreat focuses on your mindset. Enhance self-awareness, motivation, and self-trust through movement, mindfulness, coaching, and outdoor activities. Discover new perspectives, break free from old patterns, and rediscover your positive outlook on life with Karen and her supportive team.

Best of couples and a journey to self-discovery

Spiritual Power – 2-7 April

If you’re looking for mystical experiences that touch your soul, masterful guides Jonny and Elaine create a sacred space and lead you towards self-discovery, healing and your true potential. Through curated sessions and workshops, you’ll release old patterns, connect with your true self, and gain tools to take control of your life in alignment with your highest purpose.

Luxury Retreat – 13-19 October

Enhance your loving bond in breathtaking beauty while indulging in luxury and privacy at two five-star havens. Fontsanta features the Balearic Islands’ only natural thermal spa, while sister hotel Can Simoneta offers a cliffside sanctuary. Reconnect with each other through specially designed workshops, activities, and live music sessions that deepen your connection.

