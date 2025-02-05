The Soller Valley is looking good, the weather has been kind and here comes the blossom. Many locals make a visit to us in February for the blossom and train ride from Palma. The train and tram get very busy in the tourist season but right now it is a beautiful way to travel. Friends meet up at the station and chug gently past the flat lands which include the blossom. Then the train makes its clever climb, courtesy of exceptional engineering, and the journey becomes spectacular. The mountains, tunnels and view of the Valley are worth every penny of the ticket price.

Arriving in Soller many have a wander and remain there for lunch. Others hop straight on to the Tram and head for the winter beauty of the Port of Soller. Empty beaches and the sea either tranquil or hugely energetic depending on the atmospherics. The Port of Soller is a working fishing port, and many local people love to live here. Year-round life exists in Soller and the Port. Less people around maybe but life in all its fullness happens in the schools, churches, community centres, cafes, bars and restaurants and in the vibrant local music scene.

Tradition used to say that many winter closures reopened for Valentines Day on 14th February. Not sure if that is true for this year, as Easter is so late. Its making some consider not opening till March 1st. Decisions, decisions and staffing costs to consider for all businesses. Adverts galore for vacancies for 2025. Many businesses are disappointed that not so many staff are returning after going home for the winter. It takes a special type of energy to retrain staff every season with no guarantee they will even see the season out. This all comes down to salary and accommodation. Rentals for seasonal workers are like ‘hens’ teeth’ in Soller right now.

I love this time of year with all the energy and excitement which goes into the beginning of the season. This year we already know that some of our old friends will not be returning. We also know many new friends will be taking their place. The American influx shows no sign of changing anytime soon. Kimberley, the US Consular agent based in Palma, and her team, are ultra busy right now.

Meanwhile at the Fitur Travel Market in Madrid this week, much emphasis has been given to Albania and Bulgaria as up and coming destinations. The Balearics were there representing us and deflecting the criticisms of local action appearing hostile to tourism.

All countries need to manage the volume of tourism and do it with a smile of their faces. The European governments are all actively working on their local strategy. This is the case in Mallorca and the rest of Spain. All this is not new, the talking has been loud and long and now the action needs to start.

This weekend sees the arrival of bikes, races, support vehicles and mixed feelings. Challenge Mallorca 2025 will bring 25 teams and mean temporary road closures. These are all managed swiftly but if you are in a car or on a bus waiting for the race to pass you will have your own views. The teams come from many places in Europe plus Kazakhstan, United Emirates, USA, Canada and Mexico. The races are all being shown on TV and cameras will be among the vehicles accompanying every spin of the wheel. The race comes through Soller’s main routes on all three days of the races. Publicity means we have all been warned, but there will still be complaints and friends taken by surprise.

For all of you watching the progress of the organ repair in St Bartholomew’s Church, I am delighted to announce a concert! Work still continues but it can be played, and on Saturday 8th February 2025 at 7.30pm there will be an organ recital. This is very exciting for us as the sound is glorious in that magnificent building, in the centre of Soller. We hope this will be the start of regular recitals. We have missed that sound so much.