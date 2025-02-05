The Spanish are apparently drinking less beer, but the millions of tourists flocking to the country every year, especially during the long hot summers, are helping to top up sales and YouGov Spain has just published its annual report on top beers. Based on the YouGov BrandIndex tracker the ranking is:

1. Estrella Galicia

Estrella Galicia is the top-ranked beer brand in Spain, with a consideration score of 37.8%.

2. Mahou

With a consideration score of 28.3%, Mahou takes the second spot on the list. Based in Madrid, Mahou is one of Spain’s oldest and most iconic beer brands, established in 1890.

3. Alhambra

Alhambra ranks third, with a consideration score of 22.3%. Founded in Granada in 1925, Cervezas Alhambra is known for its premium offerings, such as the Alhambra Reserva 1925 – a full-bodied pilsner with an ABV of 6.4%.

4. Heineken

Heineken, a Dutch pale lager beer with 5% ABV, ranks fourth among Spain’s top beer brands, earning a consideration score of 19.8%.

5. Estrella Damm

Estrella Damm ranks fifth, with a consideration score of 16.3%. Hailing from Barcelona, it is often called ‘the beer of the Mediterranean.’

6. 1906

With a consideration score of 15.7%, 1906 is sixth on the list. 1906 is a beer brand crafted by the Hijos de Rivera Brewery, the makers of Estrella Galicia, based in the Galicia region of Spain.

7. San Miguel

San Miguel ranks seventh, with a consideration score of 15.3%. Known for its flagship San Miguel Especial, a pale lager with a 5.4% ABV, the brand was originally founded by Spanish entrepreneurs in 1890 in Manila, the capital of the Phillippines.

8. Cruzcampo

Hailing from Seville, Cruzcampo secures the eighth spot on the list with a consideration score of 15.1%.

9. Voll-Damm

Ranked ninth with a consideration score of 13.3%, Voll-Damm is a full-bodied beer crafted by the Damm Brewery.

10. El Aguila

Rounding out the top 10 is El Aguila, a Madrid-based beer brand established in 1900. With a consideration score of 11.8%, the brand’s notable offerings include El Águila Dorada, a golden-coloured lager with a 5.5% ABV, and El Águila Sin Filtrar (Unfiltered), a unique beer requiring the bottle to be turned upside down to activate the suspended yeast.