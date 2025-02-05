1. Estrella Galicia
Estrella Galicia is the top-ranked beer brand in Spain, with a consideration score of 37.8%.
2. Mahou
With a consideration score of 28.3%, Mahou takes the second spot on the list. Based in Madrid, Mahou is one of Spain’s oldest and most iconic beer brands, established in 1890.
3. Alhambra
Alhambra ranks third, with a consideration score of 22.3%. Founded in Granada in 1925, Cervezas Alhambra is known for its premium offerings, such as the Alhambra Reserva 1925 – a full-bodied pilsner with an ABV of 6.4%.
4. Heineken
Heineken, a Dutch pale lager beer with 5% ABV, ranks fourth among Spain’s top beer brands, earning a consideration score of 19.8%.
5. Estrella Damm
Estrella Damm ranks fifth, with a consideration score of 16.3%. Hailing from Barcelona, it is often called ‘the beer of the Mediterranean.’
6. 1906
With a consideration score of 15.7%, 1906 is sixth on the list. 1906 is a beer brand crafted by the Hijos de Rivera Brewery, the makers of Estrella Galicia, based in the Galicia region of Spain.
7. San Miguel
San Miguel ranks seventh, with a consideration score of 15.3%. Known for its flagship San Miguel Especial, a pale lager with a 5.4% ABV, the brand was originally founded by Spanish entrepreneurs in 1890 in Manila, the capital of the Phillippines.
8. Cruzcampo
Hailing from Seville, Cruzcampo secures the eighth spot on the list with a consideration score of 15.1%.
9. Voll-Damm
Ranked ninth with a consideration score of 13.3%, Voll-Damm is a full-bodied beer crafted by the Damm Brewery.
10. El Aguila
Rounding out the top 10 is El Aguila, a Madrid-based beer brand established in 1900. With a consideration score of 11.8%, the brand’s notable offerings include El Águila Dorada, a golden-coloured lager with a 5.5% ABV, and El Águila Sin Filtrar (Unfiltered), a unique beer requiring the bottle to be turned upside down to activate the suspended yeast.
