During the winter months, Mallorca’s landscape is transformed by a spectacular natural display. The fields of many rural areas are now blanketed in white, not by snow, but by the delicate blossoms of the island’s iconic almond trees. This mesmerising sight captivates both residents and visitors, who often pause to admire and photograph these picturesque trees—an unmistakable feature of Mallorca at this time of year.

From late January through February—and even into March and the early days of spring—the blooming almond trees create what is fondly known as ‘Mallorcan snow.’ Their beauty draws numerous artists, inspired by the striking contrast between the delicate blossoms and the crisp winter skies, producing some of the most enchanting images of the season.

This stunning spectacle is particularly prominent in areas where almond trees flourish, stretching across vast hectares of countryside. Santa María, Bunyola, Marratxí, Sencelles, Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Son Servera, and Lloseta are just some of the many places where the landscape is transformed by a sea of white almond blossom, a vision so captivating that it has even inspired perfumes.

The almond blossom also blends beautifully with another of Mallorca’s most cherished symbols—the historic Soller Train. Part of its route winds through fields adorned with these delicate flowers, further enhancing the island’s enchanting winter scenery. Photographs of this breathtaking landscape travel far and wide, sharing the magic of Mallorca’s winter with the world.

After its seasonal pause, the Soller Train is now back in service, allowing passengers once again to enjoy one of the most scenic journeys in Mallorca. You can catch the train from Palma at 10.30am, 12.50pm, 3.10pm and 6pm. A return ticket from Palma, including the tram to the port of Soller, costs 38€ per person.