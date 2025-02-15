Perched on the peak of the spectacular mount of Randa in Mallorca with breathtaking views of the entire island is the sustainable Ecovida Project Mallorca, a non-profit association that has been formed to create an active community which is dedicated to the promotion of ecological and regenerative development of Mallorca.

The founder and director of this exciting project is French yachtsman Kevin Lomba from Toulon who “sailed into Mallorca” in 2012 and embarked on his eco mission some ten years ago.

“I very quickly developed a feeling, a strong connection to the land and its people and started the project to demonstrate permaculture and alternative ways of living and consuming.

Natural environment

“Having always felt a deep connection to the natural environment, I have studied permaculture design, bio-construction, community building, project planning, along with some experience of living in similar projects, including Casita Verde Ibiza, to enhance my knowledge. Over the years, I have developed strong networks on the island and internationally with similar projects and values. My vision and purpose for the project is to be part of the change needed to support our planet and people, starting here in Mallorca,” he explained.

“In short, the main objective of the project is to inspire people to plant the seed of change and empower people to get involved in creating and applying a sustainable way of living in Mallorca as we look towards the future of the island. With my partner in the project, Elske Jilli-Gonzáles, we are a small team and depend a great deal on volunteers for helping to tend the fields and the crops, care for the land and repair stone walls, etc. We also provide workshops, in particular on permaculture, which we believe can play a crucial role in the future of Mallorca.

“We believe strongly that we are developing a beneficial plan for the island which we hope will be adopted and followed by private individuals who may have large rural properties and also by the private sector and the local authorities,” Kevin said. “We are at the moment based on the mountain of Randa at the beautiful Ermita de Sant Honorat, where we run this little project from October to May every year. During this period, we offer people the possibility to come up and volunteer twice a week, usually Thursdays and Fridays, from 10am to 5pm with lunch included and a break.

Monthly open days

“We also hold open days once a month, on a Sunday afternoon, where I give a guided tour of the project at the Ermita and talk about what is permaculture and how it is applied on the premises and to the project. It’s a little permaculture workshop that lasts ninety minutes and costs ten euros per person, based on pre-booking, as I had many ‘no shows’ in the past when it was a free event. There are also a few workshops on BIOCHAR and soil fertility in March and April.

“And the most special event we offer the public in Mallorca and from elsewhere is our ‘introduction to permaculture’ retreat at the Ermita. Over two days we cover all the base principles, their applications in and outside of the garden and we also connect in a deeper, more spiritual way in understanding that we are connected to nature and respond to the same rules and principles.

“To summarise - a pretty complete and comprehensive course to give the participants all the base knowledge they need to start applying permaculture in their gardens or their own lives. After this course they are free to dive deeper and take a permaculture design course with Permamed, if they feel the call for it,” he explained. “Our five main aims are to create a sustainable and resilient association, to offer alternative activities, educational support and help in various areas within our local community, be of service to the public, participate in the regenerative development of Mallorca and create a model that can be replicated.

Treat the island with respect

“This is a wonderful island but it has limited natural resources which are under mounting strain due to the ever-increasing number of tourists. And the big problem is how the natural resources are managed, protected and preserved. Fewer tourists who spend more and who are more open and aware of the need to care for, look after and treat the island with the respect it deserves would obviously be welcome, but that’s out of our hands.

“So, in collaboration with other associations and NGOs at local, national and international levels, with projects based on our shared values and resources, we are working hard to try and educate people about how the negative impact of poor natural management and overtourism can be offset.

We have to seriously think about and take into account where Mallorca, as an island, will be in ten years time with regard to natural resources. Are we on the road to a sustainable future? That’s the big question.

“We also need to be looking at land management, how we build new houses and developments and create a communal approach to the problems the island faces. For me, permaculture is about earth care, people care and fair share. The climate is changing in Mallorca, as it is everywhere, and seasons are becoming harsher so we need to adapt to these changes.

“We need to look at more and better ways of saving water, more plants and trees, more shade over gardens and terraces, in short we need to look at natural and simple ways of lowering temperatures during the summer, for example. That is not only good for the environment and natural resources, it’s also good for communal spirit and the overall well-being of the population.

“We don’t need to have a conflict about tourism, we need to all work together in looking for, developing and applying solutions for the benefit of all. We can’t continue with ‘use and leave’ tourism, not in the mass numbers the island attracts. We need to educate people and encourage them to give something back and at the same time pursue the local authorities in reacting and responding responsibly, sensibly and with a long-term approach.

“The trouble is that every time the administration, the government changes, much of the work and ideas introduced by the previous administration are scrapped and we need to change that political mentality. Long-term projects and policies should be just that, long term, and followed through because if they aren’t, then Mallorca will be a very different place within the next decade and have to solve some serious environmental problems.

Expand across the island

“Eventually, I would like to expand to other parts of the island, in particular Palma where it would be great to have more communal gardens and vegetable plots. They are highly beneficial for the natural environment and the regeneration of natural resources, and they also create a sense of community and get more people involved in the drive for a sustainable future.

“We are always looking for more volunteers and members of the general public to get involved, which is why we are trying to offer more incentives for people to come and spend a day or two with us, learn about what we are doing and commit themselves to the project long term,” Kevin said.

“We are working on encouraging more people to organise or participate in community projects, like cleaning beaches or woodlands, as well as the creation of food-growing spaces in schools and urban areas. As an island we are facing many challenges but as a united community, we can tackle them and start to solve them before it is too late,” he added.

For more information and to get involved visit: ecovidaproject.com