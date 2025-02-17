Little things mean a lot to the wedding couples of Soller. The situation of the Judge’s Office being one of them. A Civil Wedding Ceremony, in front of the local judge, has recently been taking place in an upstairs office down the Lluna. When the couples emerge with their flowers and smiles, they walk the shopping street to the Placa to have their pictures taken. This happens very regularly and everyone in Soller loves a wedding.

In the past the judge’s office was in the upstairs office at the Railway Station. This was altogether more stylish and picturesque. Great opportunities in the building and outside for Wedding snaps. This week the location has changed back to the Picasso influences of the station, to the delight of many. So, if you want the judge in Soller, be aware of the new location.

Some restaurants have decided to open to coincide with the Valentines weekend. Special menus for the ‘love is in the air’ season. Also, a Tapas Party night in the Market Square of Soller on Saturday 15th February from 6.30pm. A great night to be out and about seeing friends before their own working season kicks in. The hobbies and travels of the winter are just about to be put away again for a few months.

Easter being so late this year creates a no-man’s land from Carnival to Easter. The major part of the season in Mallorca is always said to kick off at Easter. We wait to see what the next six weeks will bring in terms of visitors.

The Blossom Train is reaching its peak. The Valley, before the Soller Tunnel has great blossom displays on both sides of the road at present. The Soller Train as it travels this route before climbing the mountain is a great vantage point for blossom viewing. The peak blossom days are almost upon us and then we wait for cherry blossom further down the track. Have a visit soon to see this special season in our part of the island. This is always such a sensory treat.

The seascape for our local trippers is always interesting at this time of year. The sea can go from crashing waves to a benign pond in 24 hours. Hardy visitors from colder climes love their time on the beach even in a howling gale. The rest of us love to walk by the sea but most likely with ‘big coat’ and scarf.

The chatter around Soller these days is very interesting. So much anger and misquoted rhetoric last year about tourism. Repetition of the same old stuff is frankly boring, and all intelligent people hope that progress has been made. We wait for the plans to control overcrowding this year. We wait for all the government initiatives to provide reasonable rentals for incoming seasonal workers. So much said in the past, so much learned and now time for actions to help the situation.

Carnival plans are underway with some having their parades around February 23rd. In Soller we are saving the main Carnival Parade and Party on Balearic Day on Saturday March 1st. This consists of a great parade along the seafront in the Port of Soller ending with music and party time on the patio near the Repic Beach. This is always such a joyous occasion for young and old joining in the costumes and mayhem. All starts at 4pm and we hope for a sunny day!

‘A Place in the Sun’ on television on Monday, February 17th at 6pm, is all about us in the Soller Valley. Filming took place months ago, but the delights of our world are set to hit the screens and tell the story.

Property sales ebb and flow has homeowners plans change. One day there seems to be little available here and then 10 new instructions come in and the property world starts turning again. The story of last week was of a particularly desirable property in the centre of town, having 3 likely purchasers. At one point it was being suggested that the sale would go to sealed bids! The property world just keeps on turning.