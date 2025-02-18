Once considered an exotic fruit, avocados have become a staple of European breakfast and brunch menus. Whether mashed on toast, blended into smoothies, or served alongside eggs, the demand for high-quality avocados has skyrocketed. But where do they come from? And could Mallorca, known for its potatoes, also become a key player in avocado farming? In the heart of the island, where the rich soil of Sa Pobla has long been synonymous with potatoes, one farmer has taken a bold step in a different direction. Instead of following generations of family tradition, he’s planting avocados.

Joan Alzina Riutort is the man behind this shift. As the founder of Aguacates Son Sabater, he has introduced a new way of farming to the region. “I come from a family of farmers,” he explains. “My grandfather, my father, my brother—all generations. We have always grown potatoes. But I wanted to try something new.”

And try, he did. Instead of easing into avocado farming cautiously, he has gone all in. “My first test was with 600 trees,” he says. “If you invest the money, you must take care of it.” That was in 2021. Today, he has 2,000 avocado trees spread over five hectares, making Aguacates Son Sabater a serious player for avocados in Mallorca.

The learning curve

The transition from potatoes to avocados wasn’t without its challenges. Unlike potatoes, which grow underground in connected clumps, avocados require delicate tree management. Joan quickly learned that avocado trees are highly sensitive and require patience. “Before I planted them, I didn’t know much about avocados. I had never even eaten one. I thought it was a bad fruit!” But now, he eats avocados almost every day.

A commitment to sustainable agriculture

Joan is not just growing avocados—he’s committed to doing so sustainably. “Our focus is on providing avocados grown without the use of herbicides or pesticides, preserving both the purity of the flavour and the health of our environment.” Unlike imported avocados found in supermarkets, which often come from Peru, Colombia, or South Africa and are harvested before fully ripening, the Son Sabater avocados are picked at when they are ready.

“I take the fruit at the right moment,” he says. “It can stay in your house long, much longer than supermarket avocados. And the taste is better. Everybody tells me.” His customers are starting to take notice. “Many people are beginning to eat avocados, especially those who care about their health. I am now selling to retreat groups and others who want quality food.”

The life of an avocado farmer

Running an avocado farm requires dedication and careful management. Joan’s day starts early, checking the trees for signs of stress, pests, or disease. Each avocado tree requires the proper water, nutrients, and pruning balance to ensure a high-quality harvest. “I spend a lot of time monitoring the health of the trees,” Joan explains. “They are delicate. If the tree is overloaded, it gets stressed, and the fruit quality suffers.”

Harvesting is done carefully and in stages. Joan ensures that each avocado is handled properly, as bruising can affect quality. “It’s a slower process than potatoes,” he says, “but it’s worth it for the quality.”

The avocado varieties of Aguacates Son Sabater

Joan grows several varieties of avocados, each with its unique flavour and texture. “We grow Bacon, Hass, and Fuerte,” he says. “Each one has a different quality. Hass is the most well-known, with its creamy texture and nutty taste. Fuerte is smooth and buttery, while Bacon is lighter and milder.”

The health benefits of avocados

Avocados are widely recognised as a superfood, packed with essential nutrients. They are an excellent source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which support heart health and reduce harmful cholesterol levels. They are also rich in fibre, aiding digestion and promoting gut health.

Additionally, avocados are loaded with vitamins and minerals, including potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure, and vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties that support skin and immune health. With their creamy texture and nutrient-dense profile, avocados make a versatile and delicious addition to any diet.

The future of Mallorca’s avocado industry

While potato farming remains dominant in Sa Pobla, he believes avocados have a place in Mallorca’s agricultural landscape. “There are very few avocado farms here, and most are very small. I think this is the biggest one.” He plans to expand sales through social media and direct-to-consumer models. “I want to work with restaurants and supermarkets and connect with people.” He also has more significant ideas for the future. “I see that a lot of people want to visit the farm. Maybe in the future, I will do some kind of farm visits or sales directly from here.”

Joan remains focused on growing his avocados and introducing Mallorca to a new kind of farming. “When I started, I never saw avocados in Mallorca. I started without a guide. But if it works in mainland Spain, then why not here?” And so, in a region long defined by potatoes, Joan Alzina Riutort is carving out a new path—one avocado at a time.

You can follow Joan’s journey on Facebook at Aguacates Son Sabater for updates and more information about his avocados. Home delivery is available across the island. Orders via WhatsApp: 677691853