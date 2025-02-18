The new Cansalas Gallery & Art House has opened with the exhibition ‘Hope’, by Mallorcan sculptor Maria Isabel Ballester. This newly opened art space is situated in Costa de Santa Creu 3, in the heart of Palma’s La Lonja district which has become renowned in recent years as the centre for art in Mallorca.

Maria Isabel Ballester

María Isabel Ballester is an artist who has embraced different forms of media including paint, sculpture and even poetry in the past, with an extensive curriculum of exhibitions in many cities around the world, including New York, Paris, Germany and Switzerland. Born in Argentina, and of Mallorquin heritage, Ballester moved to Mallorca in 1979 where she has grown professionally to become a reference point for sculpture in Mallorca as well as internationally.

Inspired by everything that moves her, with the human being as a central theme, she creates deeply emotional work, full of feelings which are left to the interpretation of the viewer. Maintaining a continuous dialogue combining different materials and old techniques, she expresses her way of seeing and feeling everything that human beings experience.

In this collection, the artist uses clay, fiberglass, terracotta, cement and quartz, “pushing the limits of abstraction and realism” with the aim of capturing “the deepest emotions”, explained the Swedish Gallery owner Ann Wikström.

At Cansalas Gallery & Art House in Palma with the artist María Isabel Ballester (right).

The Essence of ‘Hope’

Hope offers a dialogue between materiality and meaning, connecting traditional sculptural techniques with modern artistic expression. Ballester’s use of form, texture, and emotion makes her work an invaluable addition to the contemporary art scene.

The exhibition features a series of sculptures that capture the essence of hope, encouraging reflection and connection. Each piece is meticulously crafted, showcasing Ballester’s remarkable ability to translate human emotions into tangible forms. The sculptures evoke an intimate connection, allowing viewers to witness resilience, vulnerability, and hope materialise into expressive shapes.

‘Hope’ is Ballester’s personal vision of one of the essential human feelings, especially in this time of confusion and sorrow. “With wounds uncovered and with all the burden that makes us small and that suffocates us, the only way is the way of love, of union and of the hope to reach it.”

The principal piece of the exhibition is named ‘El Viaje’ - The Journey, which is the central focal point upon entering the Cansalas Gallery. Impressive in size, the 230 m2 long artwork is set on an iron base, having taken 3 ½ years to create, consisting of a boat with an angel at the bow, protecting a group of people, of all cultures, along their journey. It is evocative, allowing the interpretation for the individual to formulate their own story. The exhibition encompasses the two floors of the gallery, which are beautifully and moodily lit and displayed.

Cansalas Gallery & Art House: A New Cultural Beacon in the Heart of Palma

Cansalas Gallery & Art House is a vibrant and innovative gallery founded by Swedish art collector Ann Wikström, in 2024. With the aim to become a cultural destination in Palma de Mallorca, the gallery offers a unique blend of contemporary art and timeless charm, occupying a beautifully restored space that once housed a bakery, garage and shop.

The Gallery’s mission is to curate high-quality, thought-provoking art, as well as immersive art experiences in a setting that honours both the past and the present. The gallery’s debut with María Isabel Ballester, reflects its dedication to showcasing profound artistic experiences. The collaboration between Ballester and Cansalas Gallery underscores a shared commitment to exploring deep human emotions and societal themes through art.

The first of the gallery’s three exhibition spaces opened to the public in October 2024, with the remaining spaces set to open in 2025. The gallery’s unique layout, spanning two buildings connected by a landscaped courtyard, promises a dynamic and diverse art experience as it continues to expand.

Having fallen in love with Maria Isabel Ballester’s work, Wikström felt ‘Hope’ would be the perfect start for the inauguration of Cansalas Gallery & Art House. This collection invites viewers on a profound journey through themes of resilience, renewal, and transformation. The Renaissance Garden courtyard situated at the rear of the gallery displays some of the owner’s personally purchased pieces, showcasing how the artwork can be integrated in outdoor settings “in harmony with nature”.

For those interested in delving deeper into Ballester’s artistic journey, a studio visit provides an intimate glimpse into her creative process and the environment where her emotive sculptures come to life.

Wikström is excited about the future of her gallery and her vision for creating bespoke artistic workshops and experiences in her new studio space situated beside the courtyard. Her first exhibition ‘Hope’ is an impactful entrance into the island’s vibrant cultural landscape; she is excited about being part of Mallorca’s expanding art scene, with Palma’s growing reputation internationally of inspiring profound artistic expression.