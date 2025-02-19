Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a member of the yachting industry to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Hungarian captain and mate, Adam Maradi. A life long sailor, Adam is looking for his next role either as captain of a sailing yacht in the 90ft size range, as race crew or as mate on a 40m+ sail or motoryacht in order to improve his big boat skills further.

Q.—What do you like about Mallorca?

A. — “The island’s stunning natural beauty both inland and on the water. Mallorca has great infrastructure and flight connections. Rivareno ice-cream. Mozzatura pizza, Orale Way tacos. The place is always buzzing. It’s a great place for meeting people.”

Q.— What’s your background before yachting?

A. — “Lifeguard and diver first, then I worked as a deck officer on cruise ships.”

Q.—When/how did you join the yachting industry?

A. — “I did my Yachtmaster in Antigua in 2016 but did not switch to yachting until 2021. I got stuck on a cruise ship during the pandemic. During one contract I was on anchor for 3 weeks then drifted 1.5 months on the Indian Ocean. We couldn’t get fresh food or leave the ship for 2.5 months. The next contract I was in a cabin for 10 days (on isolation) despite testing negative twice for Covid. Following that I did 3 months on anchor where we didn’t touch land once. That was enough for me, I got saturated with cruise ship life so I left and joined the superyacht industry.”

Q.—If you didn’t work on a yacht, what do you think you’d be doing?

A. — “I think I would try to be a Snowboard Guide.”

Q.—What training did you do?

A. — “Yachtmaster (Ondeck, Antigua) and MCA OOW Unlimited and MCA Chief Mate 3000 at Warsash. MCA AEC 1 and 2. I am also into drone videography. PADI Divemaster.”

Q.—Any achievements or special things stick out?

A. — “As far as I know I am the first and only Hungarian that has completed the OOW Unlimited Experienced Seafarer route in history! I am an identical twin, but I guess that is my Mum and Dad’s achievement. Buy one, get one free.”

Q.—What’s the best thing about your job?

A. — “Being outside, constantly learning new things, getting to know cutting edge tech stuff, meeting uniquely crazy people, having a good team, cracking jokes and generally just having a great time!”

Q.—What’s the most challenging part of your job?

A. — “People can make it or break it. Maintaining a romantic relationship.”

Q.— What would you like to do next?

A. — “I would like to get onto my next yacht and enjoy what I do. Save money and build my house with my brother.”

Q.— Think back to when you were completely green – what advice would you give yourself?

A. — “Maintain consistency, have the right attitude, be humble, and be friendly.”

Q.— What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. — “I like hiking a lot. If I have the opportunity, I swim, surf, freedive, snowboard, or ride my mountain bike. I also like to cook and bake Hungarian pastries.”

Q.— What’s the most memorable guest request you’ve had?

A. — “Not a good memory but still one that sticks out – it was an owner’s request to sail his boat in a race with cracked chainplate areas. Needless to say, I refused.”

Q.— Who in the world would you love to have on board?

A. — “Leonardo Da Vinci or Tesla. I would be interested in their yacht designs.”

Q.—Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

A. — “Finished building my house in Hungary. Maybe become a farmer or work for IMOCA or ULTIM teams as shore support. Have a family (wife, kids).”

Q.— Any stories, thoughts, or anything else you’d like to share feel free!

A. — “I did a delivery of a catamaran to the North Sea in February. The Dutch Coastguard came onboard and they asked me: “Are you lost?” Another one is when my drone got confiscated by the Police in Palma because I accidentally flew over the Royal Palace… They said that the fine is between 600-30000 EUR. Whoops.”