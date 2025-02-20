Mallorca is set for an exciting week of events from February 21-27, featuring music, theatre, and carnival festivities. Highlights include Los Planetas' J in Inca, Lorenzo Santamaria, and an ABBA tribute in Palma. Families can enjoy Puss in Boots in Alcudia, Superheroes: The Musical, and Hakuna Matata. Music lovers can experience flamenco guitar, Latin jazz, and classical concerts, including tributes to Morricone, Zimmer, and Williams. Carnival celebrations like Sa Rueta bring festive energy to Palma. The Balearic Symphony Orchestra’s free concert on February 27 rounds out the week.

Head over to this section for a closer look at the featured events with all the details. ABBA, The New Experience on stage. Friday, February 21 Inca - 9pm: J of Spanish indie band Los Planetas, 'Plena Pausa' (music and cinema combination). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20-40 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 7pm: Michael Is Back (Michael Jackson show). Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 33-38 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Son Servera - 6pm: Me Colé (tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano). Teatre Unió, Avda. des Tren 1. 18 euros. Wednesday, February 26 Palma - 8pm: Ana Carla Maza (Cuban cellist, vocalist; Latin jazz fusion). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27.50 euros. truiteatre.es. Thursday, February 27 Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Julia Colom (folk, jazz), Simón Orfila (baritone), Aires Formenterencs folk dance; concert for Balearics Day. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. Free. auditoriumpalma.com.