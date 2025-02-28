We are excited to introduce Stingblade, a tool designed to provide fast and effective relief from jellyfish stings. Whether for personal use or professional settings, Stingblade is set to transform how we manage encounters with jellyfish.

About Stingblade

Stingblade features a patent scraping mechanism that effectively removes jellyfish stingers and venom without triggering micro-barbs, preventing further pain and complications. By ensuring immediate relief, this tool reduces the risks associated with jellyfish stings, including severe allergic reactions.

Stingblade is available in two versions:

Stingblade Personal Sport – Compact and portable, perfect for swimmers and beachgoers.

– Compact and portable, perfect for swimmers and beachgoers. Stingblade Super Blade Professional – A robust version designed for lifeguards, medics, and professional use in high-risk environments.

Key Features:

Patent blade technology – Ensures safe and efficient removal of stingers.

– Ensures safe and efficient removal of stingers. Eco-friendly materials – Crafted from reclaimed fishing nets to support ocean sustainability.

– Crafted from reclaimed fishing nets to support ocean sustainability. Interchangeable blades – Guarantees long-term precision and usability.

– Guarantees long-term precision and usability. Buoyancy feature – Designed to float, preventing loss in the water.

Stingblade is dedicated to revolutionising first aid solutions for jellyfish stings. Designed with safety, sustainability, and efficiency in mind, Stingblade empowers individuals to enjoy the water without fear.

For more information see www.stingblade.com