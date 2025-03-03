In recent years, the trend towards wellness travel has blossomed into a vibrant movement with an ever-increasing number of travellers looking to prioritise wellbeing while exploring the world. As the travel industry continues to transform, Mallorca is emerging as a frontrunner in the evolving landscape. With travellers increasingly seeking destinations that offer unique wellness experiences and a more mindful approach to tourism, Mallorca’s combination of pristine nature, world-class spa facilities and commitment to the environment makes it an ideal choice.

1. Mallorca’s eco-conscious movement

The responsible travel movement has sparked a revolutionary change in how Mallorca approaches tourism. The island’s luxury fincas and boutique wellness centres are leading the way in sustainability, implementing strict environmental policies while delivering a luxurious guest experience.

Es Racó d’Artà

Establishments like Es Raco d’Artà are a masterpiece in eco-luxury excellence. Designed by the renowned Mallorca-born architect Antoni Esteva, new buildings use earth and stone, with no single tree cut down to make way. The restaurant sources fresh produce from the estate and composts food waste. The saltwater pool self-cleans through ionisation, and the estate’s wastewater returns to the environment. It’s as green as can be. Each day, there is a programme of holistic activities, including meditation, gong baths, yoga and mindful hikes. There are also visiting guest artisans offering cultural workshops such as basket weaving and cooking. This conscious approach allows guests to nurture their wellbeing while minimising their environmental impact and supporting the island’s artisan culture.

Es Raco d’Artà.

2. The joy of missing out

The JOMO trend reflects the growing desire among travellers to disconnect from the distraction of social media and digital devices. The island’s natural beauty is the perfect backdrop for a mindful escape, with ancient olive groves, hidden coves, and mountain trails providing endless opportunities for peaceful contemplation.

A private healing retreat run by husband-and-wife duo, Peter and Lilla, offers guests a sanctuary to unplug and focus on areas of life that need attention. They use ancient practices to include yoga and meditation to help individuals or couples foster inner calm and navigate personal challenges. Guests are encouraged to temporarily switch off from the outside world and focus on themselves.

Private Healing with Our Yoga Mind

It’s not the only retreat to take digital detoxing seriously. More Than Health retreats are run by a team of doctors from medicine, psychotherapy, osteopathy, physiotherapy, acupuncture, and micro-immunotherapy. Guests undergo an intensive, personalised 360-degree health MOT and are encouraged to completely disconnect, stay off devices, and press pause on work emails. There’s an emergency number for relatives and friends to keep in contact and the option of handing over phones and devices at check-in. Previous clients include model and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, who described her 10-day health immersion and digital detox as ‘life-changing’.

Guests during a meditation session.

3. Embracing year-round healing

Mallorca’s seasonally mild Mediterranean temperatures make it an ideal destination for ‘cool-cationers’ who prefer a refreshing holiday closer to home rather than a long haul to hot climates. The shoulder season months of September to November and March to May are the best months for an immersion into the island’s natural rhythm, joining the locals at the morning markets, to breathe the crisp mountain air, and to find solitude on the crowd free secluded beaches. Mallorca shines exceptionally bright during these quieter months, with perfect conditions for outdoor wellness activities, from sunrise yoga sessions to mindful hiking and exhilarating cycling in the World Heritage Tramuntana mountains.

Finca Serena Spa

The Agrotourism Hotel Son Viscos makes an ideal base for exploring the stunning nature of Mallorca on foot or by bicycle, with a wonderfully warm welcome from the hosts. Countryside 5-star boutique hotels like Finca Serena stay open all year round, offering a seasonal winter menu, a delightful spa with a cosy fireplace, and plenty of nooks for reading a book. Or you can join a soulful yoga retreat at the Finca Serena with host Matea, who will help you embrace the island’s natural healing power with dynamic yoga, 1-1 coaching and mindful walks to restore mind-body-energy balance.

4. Plant-based paradise

The emergence of ‘Tofu Tourism’ has found its perfect match in Mallorca’s evolving culinary landscape. Vegan restaurants are popping up all over the island, wellness retreats include detoxifying plant-based nutrition in their programs, and private chefs like Suzanne Garaty can delight you with all-vegan cooking at your villa. Hotels like Palma’s Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden embrace a ‘plant-forward’ philosophy with their restaurant menus, offering a 5-course vegan tasting menu.

Cal Reiet Organic Restaurant

Wellness centres like Cal Reiet have gone all-green with their in-house restaurant, using organic, locally sourced produce and dreaming up plant-based dishes inspired by cuisines around the world. Their restaurant is open to non-resident guests and they also offer cooking classes if you want to learn more about ‘free-from’ vegan food. These increasingly innovative menus showcase the island’s abundant Mediterranean produce, proving that healthy eating can be both delicious and nutritious.

5. The rise of extended wellness stays

Mallorca stands out as a prime destination for embracing the digital nomadism trend, fueled by the desire for work-life balance and cultural immersion provided by extended stays. Mallorca’s digital nomad visa scheme allows remote workers and freelancers to enjoy up to five years of island living with a modest monthly minimum off-island income requirement of €2,400. Boutique hotels on the island are evolving to cater to longer-term guests, offering extended packages that seamlessly blend work amenities with wellness services.

Palacio Can Marqués.

The Riad, Palacio Can Marqués

At the luxury end of this, Palacio Can Marqués provides a VIP service for extended stays. The enchanting five-star boutique hotel was once home to Palma’s first mayor, Antonio Marqués, and can now be your home for as long as you wish. The penthouse, called The Riad, is the most extensive hotel suite in Mallorca, with three bedrooms, a vast living area and a rooftop terrace. For convenience, extended stays come with unlimited access to Palma’s chic Puro Beach Club (from June – October) and a zero-emission BMW car.

Ready to experience the future of wellness travel?

The new locally inspired WellnessTraveller.co site can introduce you to Mallorca’s most innovative and mindful stays, life-changing retreats, best experiences and gifted holistic wellness practitioners.