When Anja Kleener set sail with her young family for a journey around the world, she didn’t anticipate that it would eventually anchor her life in Mallorca. “We sailed around the world for three and a half years,” she recalls, “and ended up here. So many people sail around the world and end up in Mallorca, but it’s because it’s a good place to sell your boat, and we had decided that is what we wanted to do.”

With previous careers in the Danish film industry, Anja and her husband Morten had initially decided to try living in Mallorca to follow professional opportunities. Morten had worked with Palma Pictures in the past, and the couple wanted to resist returning to Denmark after their life on the waves. “We knew if we went home and put our daughter Freya in kindergarten, that would be it: we would be back in the rat race,” Anja tells me as we sip tea in her home outside of Valldemossa..

Settling in Mallorca

The family’s arrival in Mallorca was picturesque. “We came into Porto Cristo,” she recalls, describing the port south of Colònia de Sant Jordi. “That was my arrival to Mallorca.” The family sold their boat, with Morten transitioning to work as a skipper on private yachts. Over the next decade Anja focused on raising their two children, Lucas and Freya.

“Lucas was born at home in Santa Catalina, where we lived across from the little haberdashery across from the market” Anja shares. Over the years the family have lived in various parts of the island, including the outskirts of Alaró. “It was great because the kids were in the academy in Marratxí, so they had many friends nearby. And also, you as a person get to meet many people that way,” she says, reflecting on the strong community they have been part of since arriving on the island.

Balancing family life while Morten was away for long stretches during summer holidayswas not easy. “But you just cope. You just do it,” Anja says. “You don’t realise until afterward how hard it can be.” Although Anja was primarily raising her family, she soon began to rekindle her creative passions, taking on interior design projects and returning to painting.

Returning to art

“I’ve always painted,” Anja says. “I think I was nine when I said I wanted to attend art and design school in Denmark. And then obviously you get a little bit wobbly, and you’re like, but maybe I shouldn’t do this, or maybe I’m not good enough.” Despite these doubts, Anja’s artistic journey she did attend art school. After a break to have her kids, her first exhibition in Mallorca marked her transition back to painting. “It was held at Be Connected in Palma,” she recalls. “I sold some of my work, and I was really happy with that. It felt good. I was ready.”

Is it hard to let go of pieces, I ask. “At the beginning it was difficult yes, but I found that selling my artwork was a liberating experience. Once I have worked through the piece and my experience and feelings and it is completed, I’ve found that it is time for my art to go out into the world and do its job. For me, it’s freeing up physical and emotional space for me to produce more things that I want to share with the world and get out there,” she explains. When I work, it’s more like a conversation between me and the art. I feel like I give and get a response from it. It’s also my meditation. I go a bit mad if I don’t paint for a long time! Morten will tell you.”

Layers of meaning in art

Anja’s work often explores the idea of physical and metaphorical layers. “I paint on wooden panels because I like the resistance in the wood. I scrape into it,” she says. “I add layers of old posters, paint, and then sand it down to reveal something underneath. It’s like picking out something that tickles your curiosity.”

Her latest works include 3D paper collages, which she describes as “paper standing out, coming at you.” Whether it’s her layered paintings or collages, Anja aims to create art that invites prolonged engagement. “You can look at it hundreds of times and see new things,” she says. “If you can look at it and it will talk to you immediately, that’s great. But if you can walk closer and get even more out of it, that’s what I love.”

“I am always exploring the hidden stories merging between layers of paint and weathered posters,” Anja says. “Collage is often incorporated into my work. A combination that brings to life a world of abstract and poetic inner landscapes.”

Carpentry and community

Before rediscovering her love for painting, Anja poured her creativity into carpentry, her practical skills allowed her to create functional yet beautiful pieces such as tables and benches. “It’s funny because I’ve met my furniture all over the island. It’s wonderful to see them still in use.”

In addition to her carpentry and painting, Anja co-founded the Beehive, an artistic collective that brought together artists, musicians, and craftspeople for events around the island. “We called ourselves the Queen Bees,” she laughs. “We took in people we thought were interesting in any way that would contribute to something culturally or arty.”

One of the Beehive’s most significant events, held in Ses Rotes near Esporles, attracted 800 attendees over a single weekend. “It was rewarding but exhausting,” Anja recalls, “But it was all about the community and supporting each other.” Although the Beehive is not currently active, Anja continues to promote the arts scene in Mallorca by posting about cultural events and artists on the @thebeehivemallorca Instagram.

Teaching and inspiration

Anja now also holds workshops to empower others to express themselves through art. Her teaching philosophy reflects her love for experimentation and discovery. “I encourage my students to turn their paintings upside down or look at them from different angles. It helps you see the balance of the painting and focus on contrasts, and you might find something that will surprise you!” she says.

When it comes to inspiration, Anja draws from her surroundings and connections. “I live right in the middle of nature, and that’s a blessing every day,” she says. Her art often features horizontal lines, evoking the landscapes she admires. “A lot of my paintings, I call them inner landscapes because they’re abstract, but there is a lot of landscape feeling happening there.”

She also credits her artistic community for influencing her work. “Through the Beehive, I’ve met so many interesting people. We inspire each other,” she explains. “I always tell my students: Don’t be afraid to copy. Everybody’s stealing ideas from each other, but learn from the technique or idea, and then make it unique, make it yours.”

Advice for aspiring artists

Anja is candid about the challenges of pursuing a creative career. “It takes time,” she says. “Produce a lot, work a lot, go out and see a lot so you get inspired. Don’t be afraid to copy or steal because it teaches you a lot, and eventually, you will make it yours.”

She also emphasises the importance of boundaries. “If you decide to put your work in a bar or wherever to show it off, then make sure that you impose a deadline. Don’t let it hang there for too long. It’s good to get it out and get seen for the exposure, but set time limits.”

For Anja, authenticity with your art is key. “If you’re not authentic in your creation and thoughtful and genuine about who you are and what you make, but it won’t work in the long run,” she says.

With a new studio set up in her home in Valldemossa and a fresh year ahead, Anja is optimistic about the future. “I’m very happy, and so ready for 2025.” You can see more of Anja’s work on her website www.anjakleener.com and on her Instagram @anjakleener. With two exhibitions planned you will be able to see new pieces from Anja soon but she also welcomes visitors to her studio, contact her via her website to arrange.