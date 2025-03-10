Mallorca stands at the forefront of a critical water challenge. With a combination of intense summer heat, increasing tourism, and limited natural resources, water has become a valuable and increasingly strained commodity. During the summer months, temperatures often exceed 40 degrees Celsius, while the population and tourism continue to grow rapidly. Several municipalities have already been forced to introduce restrictions to cope with demand, causing both practical and financial challenges for residents and businesses. At the same time, authorities are planning to raise water fees, leading to increased costs for both hotel owners and private households.

Founded in Sweden in 2012, Orbital Systems is a technology company dedicated to reinventing the way we use water. Inspired by NASA’s water recycling systems used in space, the company has developed an advanced closed-loop shower system that purifies and recycles water in real-time. This cutting-edge technology reduces water consumption by up to 90% and energy usage by approximately 80%, offering a sustainable solution for the future of water management.

“Mallorca faces increasing water challenges, making smart solutions essential. Our technology enables a high-flow, premium shower experience while drastically reducing water and energy use—a game-changer for sustainable living in water-scarce regions." Peter Bixe, Vice President Commercial

Orbital Systems is helping hoteliers, developers, and private households to transition towards more sustainable living. For hotels, this means dramatically lower water consumption and a strengthened sustainability profile—something increasingly important for environmentally conscious travelers. Property developers can integrate the system into new builds, ensuring long-term savings and compliance with stricter environmental regulations. For private households, the solution provides a practical way to reduce water usage without compromising on comfort or design.

Beyond water savings, the system also optimizes energy use. By reusing warm water instead of constantly heating new water, it significantly reduces overall energy consumption, helping businesses and households lower their carbon footprint.

"With years of experience in energy-efficient plumbing and air conditioning in Mallorca, we’re proud to introduce this revolutionary water-saving solution with Orbital Systems—helping more people save water and energy in Mallorca. – Erik Eriksson & Bryan Buisan Mir @Eson Installation"

With Orbital Systems now available on the island of Mallorca, is taking a major step toward a more sustainable and economically beneficial future. By integrating this technology, businesses and residents can not only mitigate the effects of rising costs but also play an active role in protecting the island’s water resources. Water is a finite resource, but solutions like Orbital Systems make it possible to rethink consumption and pave the way for a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Exclusive Live Demonstration in Palma de Mallorca Thursday March 13

To provide a deeper insight into this revolutionary technology, we invite you to an exclusive live demonstration on March 13 in Palma de Mallorca, Carrer Fabrica 37 (Santa Catalina). Here, you will have the opportunity to experience the rich water flow firsthand and see how the Orbital Shower delivers significant savings in both water and energy while elevating the standard for water quality and sustainability.

To reserve your place for thursday, March 13 and obtain more information & marketing material, please contact Peter Eriksson via email at peter@esoninstallation.com or call +34 626 924 280.