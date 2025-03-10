For those of you who read my column, firstly thank you – secondly, you may have noticed I have a bit of a nerdy streak, and a bit of a passion (slash, obsession) with yachts which have a backstory. If there’s anything new and exciting such as ground breaking technology – I’m in. If they started out life as a different vessel and were reborn – yep I’m in again. Anything with a history – I’m SO in. Which today leads us to the story of the rather fabulous 91m vessel, Nahlin, who’s frequently been spotted in Mallorquin waters over the years.

Launched in 1930 at John Brown & Company’s Clydebank shipyard in Glasgow, Scotland, Nahlin was designed by the famed naval architect G.L. Watson. Her construction was for Lady Yule, a Scottish heiress, financier, and horse breeder, who envisioned a yacht of extraordinary grace and luxury. At 300 feet (91.4 metres) in length, with a beam of 36.2 feet (11 metres), Nahlin was a true masterpiece of her time, and is the only John Brown and Co vessel still sailing today.

The yacht’s name is derived from the Native American word "Nahlin," which means "swift runner" or "fleet of foot," reflecting her sleek design and powerful presence on the water. She features stunning interiors crafted by Sir Charles Allom, with six en-suite staterooms, a library, a gymnasium, and a ladies’ sitting room offering panoramic sea views with windows on three sides. Powered originally by four Brown-Curtis steam turbines, in 1930 Nahlin was a symbol of both engineering excellence and opulence, and in the summer of that year Lady Yule and her daughter Gladys embarked on a world tour onboard. After visiting Australia, in 1931 they reached New Zealand before heading to the USA.

A Royal History

When the Silver Jubilee of George V came about in 1935, Nahlin was one various yachts who attended, which is when Lady Yule invited Edward, the then Prince of Wales onboard. It’s said he was very taken with the yacht. Which would explain why, in 1936, after George V died and Edward took the throne, accompanied by a couple of Royal Naval Destroyers, Nahlin became the vessel of choice for King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson during their Mediterranean cruise. This infamous voyage, which took the couple from the Adriatic to Istanbul, was pivotal in the royal scandal that would ultimately lead to Edward’s abdication. During their time aboard, Edward famously converted the yacht’s library into a makeshift bar to accommodate Wallis Simpson’s preferences – an act that was at odds with the yacht’s teetotaling owner, Lady Yule. This ill-fated cruise would change the course of British royal history.

The yacht’s royal association did not end there. In 1937, Nahlin was sold to King Carol II of Romania, who renamed her Luceafărul, meaning "Evening Star." She later went through several name changes as she became a tool of Romanian statecraft, including Răsăritul (Sunrise) and Transilvania. During World War II, Nahlin—renamed Libertatea after Romania became a communist republic in 1948—was consigned to the Romanian Navy, where she eventually became a museum ship and later a floating restaurant on the Danube.

From Abandonment to Restoration

The yacht’s time as Libertatea was marked by neglect, especially after the fall of the communist regime in Romania in 1989. However, in 1998, the yacht was bought by a British yacht broker, Nicholas Edmiston, who sought to restore her to her former glory. This marked the beginning of an extremely long restoration project that spanned several countries and shipyards. After being towed from Romania to the United Kingdom, Nahlin underwent initial repairs before being shipped to Germany, where she was outfitted with a new diesel-electric powertrain at Blohm+Voss, replacing the original steam turbines with two MTU 16-cylinder diesel engines.

In the process of her restoration, Nahlin underwent a complete modernisation, including the addition of luxury accommodations for up to 14 passengers and a whopping 47 crew. Remarkably, the yacht’s original 21-foot mahogany tender, thought to have been lost for over 60 years, was discovered in Scotland where its owner, Willie McCullough had carefully restored it to its former glory. The yacht’s revamped machinery now powers two electric motors, each rated at 2,000 kW (2,700 hp), ensuring that Nahlin remains as formidable on the water as ever.

A New Era

In 2006, the yacht was purchased by Sir James and Lady Dyson, the British inventor and entrepreneur. Under their ownership, the yacht was fully restored to her original name, Nahlin, and re-entered service in 2010. She once again became a private yacht, now blending classic design and royal history with modern performance and luxury.

Today, Nahlin stands as one of the most elegant and historically significant yachts still afloat, a true embodiment of the golden age of yachting. Her story is one of royal intrigue, political change, and a remarkable rebirth—an extraordinary vessel that has transcended time and trends, maintaining her position as a symbol of luxury and grace. Whether cruising the Mediterranean or docked in a prestigious marina, Nahlin continues to captivate with her rich history and timeless beauty, ensuring that her legacy endures for generations to come.