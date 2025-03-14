We want to make a difference in Mallorca

After 2.5 years of development, Business Angels Mallorca (BAM) has officially launched. This new initiative led by Patrick Visser from Max Ventures in Palma aims to connect investors with promising startups and foster a community of business angels who meet monthly to discuss and co-invest in high-potential opportunities. I meet them at the Max Ventures office in El Terreno, Patrick the founder with Melanie Kirkpatrick and Doug Underwood, all ready to explain just what an Angel investor is and how it is not possible for many more people to get involved.

Addressing the startup-investor disconnect

Mallorca has a vibrant international community, yet Spanish-speaking entities have historically dominated much of the startup scene. Patrick noted, “The Spanish government is really trying to push the startup ecosystem here. They are doing that through IB Startups here on the island, but the meetings are almost exclusively in Mallorquín. It’s my belief that when you are trying to create an international business environment, you need to also speak in Spanish and English.” Part of BAM’s mission is to ensure that international investors are included in these conversations, providing them with structured access to local investment opportunities.

What Is an Angel investor?

Angel investors support early-stage businesses with both financial backing and expertise. “Business angels invest in companies at a really early stage,” Doug, who will be supporting the investors in BAM explained. “They usually go in with between €25,000 and €100,000, but they don’t just provide money—they contribute through mentorship, advisory roles, and experience.”

To make angel investing more accessible, BAM has set up a fund allowing investors to participate with a lower entry point. “We’ve set up a fund, and instead of requiring a €100,000 minimum investment, we’ve brought it down to €5,000. This way, people can get involved without taking as much personal risk.”

However, BAM is clear about the risks involved. “Angel investment is high risk because it happens at such an early stage. Around 80% of startups fail, so investing money you can afford to lose is important,” Melanie warned. “That being said, if you invest wisely, the returns can be significant. High risks, but high rewards.”

Community Managers Melanie Kirkpatrick and Doug Underwood. Photo: Phoenix Media Mallorca

How BAM works

BAM operates as a structured investment group, bringing investors together to review top startup opportunities each month. The process includes:

A monthly meeting where investors discuss high-potential startups.

The best startup report of the month, featured on Angelhive.io, is voted on for potential investment.

Investments are channelled via the Max Ventures Seed One fund, which already has a Spanish NIF (necessary for holding shares in Spanish startups).

Existing investments and success stories

BAM’s founders have already been actively investing in startups across various industries. Some of the investments include:

Yacht Drop – A service that delivers food and drinks directly to yachts and signs up all major yacht brokerages on the island.

Columat – A temperature-controlled smart locker system for grocery deliveries, growing from €180,000 to €2.2 million turnover in just two years.

Iberian Tax – A platform automating tax returns for foreign property owners, expanding from 800 to 8,000 tax returns in two years.

But not all investments succeed, and BAM acknowledges this reality. “One of our startups had to close after its founder could no longer continue running the business. We are now looking for someone to take on that project,” said Patrick.

The role of technology in investment selection

BAM’s investment strategy is backed by technology. “We built pynnai.com, an AI-driven early-stage startup analysis tool. If you have a company listed on the stock exchange, it’s easy to validate. But early-stage startups don’t have those data points. Our software assesses factors like the team’s experience, product viability, and market fit.” BAM operates on Angelhive.io, a platform where startups apply for funding, and investors can review pre-vetted opportunities.

Who Should Join BAM?

BAM is looking for:

Aspiring and experienced business angels.

Professionals with diverse expertise (industry-agnostic).

Individuals open to investing from €5,000+ (with no fees or obligations—just opportunities).

A vision beyond tourism

While Mallorca’s economy has long been driven by tourism, real estate, and yachting, BAM hopes to foster diversification. “We’d love to see startups that address local challenges—cleaning the ports, renewable energy solutions, or tackling the housing issue,” said Patrick, “Everyone talks about reducing reliance on tourism, but what are we replacing it with? That’s what we want to solve.”

BAM’s approach combines entrepreneurial agility with structured investment to drive Mallorca’s startup ecosystem forward. “We’re doing this with the government, but we’re doing it the entrepreneurial way. We’ll push it forward and drag them behind us if we have to!”

With their first official investor meetings underway, BAM is already attracting interest from diverse investors. “Mallorca is a melting pot. It’s rare to go to dinner and not have six different nationalities at the table. That’s exactly what we want to see in our investment group: international collaboration driving local innovation. We want to make a positive impact on Mallorca.”

As Business Angels Mallorca takes flight, the island’s entrepreneurs may find new opportunities to bring their ideas to life, backed by a growing network of investors eager to support their success.

Interested in being an Angel investor? Visit maxventures.es and get in touch with them or send a WhatsApp +34 604 306 558 to Doug for more information