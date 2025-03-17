Stewardess stories: Alex Kopertowska’s path from hospitality to the high seas

Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a crew member to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today I’m speaking with Polish Chief Stew and Purser, Alex Kopertowska. She’s currently in the South of France looking for her next role on a 50m+ vessel.

What’s your background before yachting?

I lived in Cape Town for 6 years where I worked as manager of fine dining restaurants, event coordinator, building a strong foundation in hospitality and management. I also lived in Franschhoek, a village renowned for its world-class wines and culinary scene. I then spent 2 years as a Housekeeping Stewardess with Seabourn, a luxury cruise liner operating a world-cruising itinerary. This role allowed me to refine my attention to detail and ability to deliver impeccable service to high-profile guests, setting a strong foundation for my future in yachting.

When/where did you join the yachting industry?

In June 2013, I arrived in Palma but as jobs were limited at that time I moved up to Antibes where I found my first role as 2nd Stew on a 43m MY.

If you didn’t work on a yacht, what do you think you’d be doing?

I’d definitely be in hospitality or tourism—my two great loves (after wine and sunsets, of course). Yachting is the perfect blend of both, but if not, I’d probably be jetting around the globe, trying every pastry in Paris, snorkeling in the Caribbean, and running a travel vlog to share all the escapades. Who knows, I might’ve even gone viral by now!

What training have you done?

I’ve completed most trainings aligned with the interior department, covering a wide range of skills and certifications. From Silver Service and WSET Level 2 to cigar expertise, I’ve also achieved GUEST-accredited qualifications in Advanced Admin, Leadership, HR, and Management. My passion for crew health awareness led me to attend IAMI-accredited training in Mental Health Wellbeing, as well as specialized sessions for Heads of Departments and Captains.

Most recently, I completed training in HR, Recruitment, and Retention, staying ahead of industry trends. However, my proudest accomplishment is completing the Purser course and obtaining my Purser Certificate.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The people and the places. Working as part of an international crew is like living in the UN—except everyone’s wearing flip-flops, and instead of solving world peace, we’re debating the best way to fold a fitted sheet. I love getting to know my crewmates and figuring out the quirks that make them tick— learning what’s “typical” for their nationality. Like the Italian chef who insists pasta water needs its own passport, the Frenchie who somehow makes a baguette appear at every meal, or the Brit who’s mysteriously always ready with a cup of tea.

And then there’s the travel. Visiting remote places I’ve never been before? Incredible. I’ve anchored in spots so stunning they could be postcards, and I’ve also ended up in tiny ports where the highlight was a two-seat café with a parrot that wolf-whistles at you. It’s all part of the adventure, and I still enjoy it even after 11 years.

What’s next for you?

With my Purser CoC in hand, my biggest dream is to fully step into the Purser role and put my skills to work. I haven’t had the chance to take on the position yet, but I’m eager to secure a job on a large vessel. It’s an exciting challenge I’m ready for, and I can’t wait to bring my experience, passion for organisation, and dedication to excellence to a new chapter in my career. Let’s just say I’m ready to trade the napkin folding for spreadsheets and schedules.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

First, make sure you’ve got enough money to survive the first few months. Jobs don’t just appear like magic (unfortunately), being broke in a foreign country isn’t the vibe you’re aiming for.

Second, be creative. It’s not just about walking the docks; sometimes, it’s about maintaining contacts or volunteering to help at a yacht show. Perseverance is key—don’t give up. Networking is crucial.

Finally, brace yourself for the first season—it’s a rollercoaster. You’ll either love it or hate it, but by the end, you’ll know if yachting is your path. Remember: every Chief Stew started where you are now.

Most memorable guest experience?

Hosting an American family celebrating their Polish grandmother’s 80th birthday. During our conversations, she reminisced fondly about eating Polish pierogi as a child. For her special dinner, I surprised her by recreating this cherished memory. Convincing our French chef to make pierogi was no small feat — my mum came to the rescue, recording a step-by-step video on how to make them. Bless the chef—he rose to the challenge and delivered absolutely delicious pierogi. We finished with a big birthday cake and sang Happy Birthday in Polish. Seeing her face light up with joy and nostalgia was priceless.

Any parting advice for newbies?

I joined industry in my mid 30s and I was told I am too old for it! I would say listen to your heart and follow it, even when the others are telling you otherwise. It is fantastic industry with so many opportunities and it would be a shame not to take the risk and dive into it.