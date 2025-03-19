The passion behind the pan: Guillermo Bermell of Paella Lover

Few dishes in the world are as culturally significant, hotly debated, and universally loved as paella. At the heart of Mallorca’s culinary scene, Guillermo Bermell, the founder of Paella Lover, is on a mission to bring authenticity, tradition, and a touch of storytelling to this iconic Spanish dish.

The origins of paella: Language, history, and tradition

Paella isn’t just a dish—it’s a legacy deeply rooted in history and language. Guillermo explains that the word itself traces back to the Latin patella, which means a small pan. “In Italian, the word patella is still used for the kneecap, which, if you flip it, looks like a shallow pan,” he explains with a grin. Over time, the word evolved through local dialects into paella, perfectly capturing the dish’s essence.

Beyond linguistics, paella’s story is shaped by Spain’s cultural tapestry. “The Arabs played a crucial role,” Guillermo explains. “They occupied Spain for nearly 700 years and introduced rice to Europe through Valencia. With its fertile wetlands, Valencia became the first European region to cultivate rice.” The Arab influence extended beyond agriculture—so did their love of communal feasting. “They would prepare elaborate meals and mix the leftovers with rice and saffron the next day,” Guillermo continues. “In Arabic, leftovers are called al-bahilla. With centuries of cultural exchange, bahilla transformed into paella.”

A Paella Valenciana follows the tradional recipe.

Tradition vs. Innovation: What defines authentic paella?

As paella gained global fame, so did the battle over its authenticity. We probably all remember the time when British chef Jamie Oliver added chorizo to a so-called “Paella Valenciana.” “He got death threats from Valencians,” Guillermo laughs. “Radical paella lovers take tradition very seriously.”

For Guillermo, tradition is important but shouldn’t be rigid. “Look, people evolve recipes. But if you’re going to call it Paella Valenciana, it should follow the traditional recipe. Otherwise, it’s just arroz con cosas—rice with things.”

So, what defines a true Paella Valenciana? Guillermo points to a decades-long study by wikipaella.org, which identified ten key ingredients present in every authentic Valencian paella:

Chicken

Rabbit

Green beans

Tomato

Olive oil

Salt

Water

Saffron

White beans (garrofó)

And, of course, rice!

“Snails are optional,” he adds. “Some regions also add rosemary, but if you want to call it Paella Valenciana, this is the base.”

The social heart of paella

For Guillermo, paella isn’t just about the ingredients but the experience. “I grew up with paella every Sunday,” he recalls. “It was never just about eating. It was about family, friends, and everyone taking part. Some people cooked, some chopped ingredients, and others just watched. Even watching was participation.” This communal spirit is what drives Paella Lover. “I want people to rediscover the soul of paella. It’s not just a dish—an event, a tradition, a moment shared.”

From finance to fire: Guillermo’s journey to paella lover

Guillermo’s path to paella mastery wasn’t straightforward. He studied business and finance, worked in banking in Germany, and later transitioned into hotel management. In 2005, he moved to Mallorca, working as a finance controller for luxury hotels. “But after years behind a desk, I wanted something different—something I was passionate about.”

That passion? Cooking.

Six years ago, he launched Paella Lover, combining his business expertise, language skills (he speaks Spanish, English, and German), and love for traditional cooking. “Everything led me here,” he says. “And I wouldn’t change a thing.”

During one of his classes.

Paella lover: Cooking, teaching, and sharing tradition

Paella Lover offers two main experiences:

1. Paella Lover at Home – Guillermo goes to clients’ homes to cook paella in front of them, turning it into an interactive dining experience.

2. Paella Lover School – A hands-on cooking class where participants learn to make paella from scratch, prepare their own broth, handle ingredients, and master the cooking process.

“I want people to appreciate the art of making paella,” he says. “It’s not complicated—it just requires the right steps and patience.”

Unlocking the secrets of the perfect paella

What is the biggest mistake home cooks make? Stirring. “Paella is not risotto,” Guillermo warns. “Once the rice is in, you don’t touch it. Stirring releases starch and that’s great for risotto, but it ruins paella.” Another essential element? Socarrat - the coveted crispy layer of caramelised rice at the bottom of the pan. “It happens naturally if you cook the paella properly. High heat, the right amount of liquid, and patience.” And the most important ingredient? “The stock,” Guillermo says without hesitation. “Rice is a sponge - it absorbs the flavours of whatever broth you use. A weak stock means a weak paella.”

A new chapter: Paella Lover To-Go

Guillermo is about to embark on an exciting new venture- opening Paella Lover To-Go in Palma. “It’s a new challenge,” he teases. “A takeaway paella concept in a country where takeaway isn’t the norm.” He’s optimistic about the concept. “Since the pandemic, people have embraced takeaway more. And paella is perfect for sharing—it brings people together at home or in a restaurant.”

Learning how to make a paella.

Final advice for Paella Lovers

For those attempting their first homemade paella, Guillermo’s advice is simple:

Use the right rice. “Don’t mix different types. Each has different cooking times, which leads to uneven results.”

Make a great stock. “Your paella is only as good as your broth.”

Don’t stir. “Seriously. Just don’t.”

And, of course, if in doubt? “Call me,” he says with a wink.

For more information on Guillermo’s paella experiences, visit www.paellalover.com or follow him on social media. With his passion, knowledge, and storytelling flair, Guillermo Bermell isn’t just cooking paella—he’s keeping a tradition alive, one pan at a time.