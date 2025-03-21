Mallorca Makers: Elevating local artistry in luxury spaces

A new chapter for Mallorca’s artisans and designers is unfolding with the launch of Mallorca Makers, a non-profit association dedicated to connecting creatives with the luxury hospitality and real estate industries and to promoting circularity in art and design in Mallorca. Set to officially debut on March 28th at the Natalia Bento Art Contemporani Gallery in Alaró, this initiative promises to bridge the gap between high-end design and authentic Mallorcan craftsmanship.

Currently, foreign buyers account for 32.5% of all property transactions in the Balearics (according to pisos.com), representing a much higher percentage in purchase values. Coupled with the ever-expanding international hotel industry, all of which has historically sourced its design and furnishings from abroad, this represents a significant missed economic opportunity for the island. Mallorca Makers seeks to shift this purchasing behaviour—promoting local talent, preserving heritage, and fostering a more sustainable, circular economy within two of the island’s most influential industries. To delve deeper into the mission and vision of Mallorca Makers, I had a conversation earlier this week with Leela Romeo, artist and founder of Desanuda Mallorca, to explore the impact Leela hopes this initiative will have on the local creative community and the luxury sector.

An inspired vision

Q: What inspired you to create Mallorca Makers?

Leela Romeo: The idea came from witnessing the incredible talent we have in Mallorca—artists, artisans, designers—many of whom create stunning works that embody the island’s history and craftsmanship. However, their work often remains underappreciated in the luxury real estate and hospitality sectors. I wanted to change that by creating a structured platform that allows high-end hotels and property developers to access and integrate local art and craft into their spaces.

Luxury today isn’t just about exclusivity; it’s about storytelling, authenticity, and sustainability. By embedding Mallorcan artistry into these spaces, we create deeper, more meaningful experiences for visitors and property owners alike. Bridging the gap between art and luxury.

Q: How will Mallorca Makers connect artisans with potential clients?

Leela Romeo: Our first step is to establish a comprehensive directory of local artists and artisans, making it easier for interior designers, hotel owners, and property developers to discover and commission their work. We aim to streamline the process of acquiring high-quality, locally crafted pieces for luxury spaces.

Mallorca Makers - Gracias de Juan Contemporary Art.

The platform can help potential clients and project managers to:

Discover and purchase unique, handcrafted art and design pieces.

Enhance their spaces with authentic Mallorcan craftsmanship.

Position their properties as cultural and sustainable references in the luxury sector.

Expand their professional networks within Mallorca’s renowned local artists, artisans, and designers.

Gain insights into how to integrate local art into design projects effectively.

We will also host events, exhibitions, and collaborative projects to foster these connections and ensure that local artisans receive the recognition they deserve.

The Launch Event: A Moment of Connection

Q: What can guests expect at the official launch event?

Leela Romeo: The launch event at the Natalia Bento Art Contemporani Gallery will be an immersive introduction to what Mallorca Makers stands for. We will begin with a presentation of the association, outlining our goals and how we plan to bring the creative and luxury sectors together.

A roundtable discussion will follow on ‘Crafting a Future to Sustainable Luxury’ – exploring solutions for makers and interior designers committed to circularity and excellence, being led Kavita Palmar – Designer and activist, Clare Morton – Interior Designer, Clare Morton Interiors and myself representing Mallorca Makers and my own brand Desanuda Fiber Lab. This conversation will explore how local artistry can elevate luxury spaces and how industry professionals can seamlessly integrate these elements into their designs. The event will also serve as a networking platform for artists, designers, and business leaders.

Defining a New Standard for Luxury

Q: How do you see Mallorca Makers shaping the future of design in luxury spaces?

Leela Romeo: We believe that the future of luxury lies in intentional, sustainable, and locally inspired design. Mallorca is a hub for high-end real estate and tourism, yet so many of its spaces lack the soul and heritage that true Mallorcan artistry can provide. By prioritizing craftsmanship, tradition, and connection, we are redefining what it means to create luxury environments.

Our work is not just about aesthetics—it’s about storytelling. When guests step into a hotel adorned with locally crafted textiles, ceramics, and artworks, they experience a deeper connection to the island’s culture. Likewise, property owners who invest in local craftsmanship are not only enhancing their spaces but also supporting a sustainable and circular economy.

A Call to Artists and Industry Professionals

Q: How can local artists, designers, and businesses get involved?

Leela Romeo: We welcome all artists, artisans, designers, and creators based in Mallorca to join our association. Likewise, we invite hoteliers, real estate developers, and interior designers to explore how Mallorca Makers can enhance their projects.

For artists, this is an opportunity to showcase their work to a broader audience and gain meaningful collaborations. For businesses, it’s a chance to distinguish their properties with authentic, high-quality design that tells a story. Those interested can find more details on our platform www.mallorca-makers.com.

The Start of a Movement

As Mallorca continues to be a sought-after destination for luxury travellers and homeowners, Mallorca Makers aims to create a lasting impact by ensuring that the island’s artistry is an integral part of its evolving identity. “This is more than just an association—it’s a movement,” says Leela Romeo. “It’s about honoring tradition, embracing innovation, and creating luxury that is deeply rooted in culture and sustainability.”

The future of Mallorca’s luxury spaces is not just in design—it’s in the hands of the artists who shape them. And with Mallorca Makers, those hands are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Mallorca Makers Launch: 6.30pm– 9pm, March 28. Location: Natalia Bento Art Contemporani Gallery, Alaro