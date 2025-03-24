Are you ready for allergy season in Mallorca?

It’s that time of year again: plants are springing into life, temperatures are rising, and tourists are slowly returning. But if you’re one of the estimated 25% of people who suffer from seasonal allergies – also known as hayfever - you might find yourself less than full of the joys of spring. While hay fever is often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, it can have a serious impact on daily life. For some, symptoms are mild; for others, they can be so severe that working or managing basic tasks becomes difficult. The good news? There are effective ways to manage allergies—it just takes a bit of know-how.

What causes hayfever?

Hayfever is caused by pollen—tiny grains released by plants during reproduction. Wind-pollinated plants are the main culprits because their pollen travels far and is hard to avoid. Allergies like hayfever occur when the immune system mistakes pollen for a harmful substance and goes into overdrive to remove it. This immune response releases chemicals like histamine, which cause allergy symptoms like sneezing, itching, or inflammation. Any substance thay causes this reaction is descrived as an allergen. In Mallorca, pollen from olive trees, grasses, and Parietaria judaica are significant allergens. Most plants release pollen at specific times of year, explaining why symptoms are seasonal.

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Common symptoms of hayfever include:

Itchy eyes, nose, ears, or throat

Sneezing and nasal congestion

Red, watery eyes

Fatigue or feeling unwell

Coughing or wheezing (especially in those with asthma)

Symptoms may vary in severity and frequency. Unlike colds or other viral infections like COVID-19, hayfever doesn’t cause fever or body aches and tends to persist throughout pollen season. If you have breathing difficulties, you need to be seen by a doctor as soon as possible regardless of whether you have had it before. Like all types of asthma, allergic asthma can be unpredictable and dangerous, and it needs treating promptly.

A diagnosis can usually be made based on your symptoms and medical history. However, skin prick tests or blood tests may be recommended to identify specific allergens.

Immediate relief treatments

A range of treatments are available for hayfever. The most important thing – as with any medical treatment – is to think about your personal needs. It’s not always easy to get it right: one study found that 49% of people with mild symptoms were overtreated, while 30% of those with moderate or severe symptoms were undertreated.

Effective treatments for hay fever include:

Intranasal Corticosteroids: These sprays reduce inflammation in the nasal passages and are considered the most effective option for persistent nasal symptoms. Antihistamines: Tablets like loratadine, cetirizine, or fexofenadine block histamine to relieve itching, sneezing, and runny noses. Antihistamines aren’t suitable for everyone and can have side effects, most notably drowsiness. Always ask your pharmacist or doctor for personalised advice before taking them. Eye Drops: Antihistamine or mast cell stabilizer eye drops can alleviate redness and itching. Steroid Tablets: In severe cases unresponsive to other treatments, short courses of oral steroids may be prescribed but should only be used under medical supervision due to potential side effects.

Tailoring treatment to your needs is essential, and remember that many people find it effective to combine eye drops, a nose spray and antihistamines. Consult your pharmacist or doctor for personalized advice.

A Long-term solution: Immunotherapy

For those with recurring severe hayfever, immunotherapy may offer a long-term solution. This involves exposing the body to tiny amounts of allergens through injections or sublingual drops over several years to desensitize the immune system.

Immunotherapy works well for grass, tree, and weed pollens but requires commitment— while you might see some improvement in the first twelve months, it often takes 3 years or more for significant improvement. The benefits might be worth thinking about though: if immunotherapy works for you, you may be able to stop taking hayfever medications, as well as reducing your risk of developing other, related reactions or allergic asthma.

Simple measures to reduce symptoms

In addition to medication, lifestyle adjustments can help minimize exposure to pollen:

Stay indoors during high pollen counts (check local forecasts).

Keep windows closed and consider using air purifiers.

Shower and change clothes after outdoor activities.

Avoid drying laundry outdoors during peak pollen seasons.

Regularly vacuum and dust your home to reduce indoor allergens.

Pollen levels tend to be lower by the sea than inland – so think about where you spend your free time

These small changes can make a big difference in managing symptoms.

Conclusion

Hayfever may be unavoidable, but it doesn’t have to ruin spring. With proven treatments like antihistamines and steroids—and long-term options like immunotherapy—you can keep symptoms under control. Pair these with simple preventive measures for even better results. If your symptoms persist despite treatment or significantly impact your daily life, see a doctor for tailored advice.

