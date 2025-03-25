The art of resilience: Octavia’s journey from polo to painting

In the seven years since Octavia Campbell-Davys made Mallorca her home, her art has emerged as a unique window into the island’s hidden soul. While others might marvel at the grandeur of Mallorca’s iconic landmarks or the buzz of its beaches, Octavia focuses her gaze on the unnoticed: the quiet play of shadows on ancient stone buildings, the soft ripple of water over pebbles, or the fleeting moments of life that define the island’s spirit.

From the polo field to the easel

Octavia’s life revolved around polo—its discipline, culture, and intensity for many years. Transitioning from player to referee, she carved out space for herself in a challenging environment. Yet, Mallorca offered her something different: a slower, more reflective pace where creativity could flourish.

“I’ve painted all my life,” she says. “I did art at school, and my mother was a curator, so I grew up surrounded by art. I have a sister and a cousin who are both artists, too.” While polo was the dominant force in her life for many years, painting remained steady, initially as a hobby and later through commissions for horses, dogs, and other subjects. “It was always there in the background, but I never considered it my main path,” she admits.

Moving to Mallorca provided her with the space to explore her artistic side more deeply. “The light here is extraordinary. It transforms everything. I became obsessed with capturing that.”

Facing life’s unexpected challenges

Octavia’s move to Mallorca wasn’t just about changing careers—it was also about navigating personal challenges, including a life-altering leukaemia diagnosis in 2023. She spent 250 days in isolation at Son Espases Hospital, an experience that shaped both her perspective and her artistic journey.

“When you’re in treatment, you have to avoid risks. I couldn’t see people or be out in the world the way I wanted to be.” But when she was strong enough, she turned to painting. “In those moments, I could feel the sun on my skin, the warmth of the rocks beneath my feet, and hear the gentle lapping of the waves. The island healed me, and my art did, too.”

Her illness and treatment became part of her creative expression. “I paint the island, but I also paint emotions—grief, resilience, transformation. My diagnosis shifted my perspective on what really matters.”

Her work now captures not only Mallorca’s beauty but also her deep emotional connection to the island. “This island is not only my home,” she says. “It’s where I fell ill and where I healed. My relationship with Mallorca is one of profound gratitude.”

Octavia and Johann.

Love, isolation, and the role of Johann

Throughout her journey, her partner, Johann, is one constant source of strength. “I don’t think I would have made it without him,” she admits. “He was there for every difficult moment, every piece of bad news, and every tiny victory.”

Johann, an artist himself, understood the power of creativity in healing. “He encouraged me to keep painting, even when I didn’t feel like it. He reminded me that my work wasn’t just about art but about survival.” But there is another layer to Octavia’s desire to succeed as an artist. “Poor Johann has had to support me through all of this,” she says. “I’d love to be able to start contributing again. Also, selling my art makes me feel so good.”

The influence of Mallorca and other artists on her art

Mallorca has long been a muse for artists, and it’s no different for Octavia. Her work captures the changing landscapes, the shifting light, and the deep connection she feels with the island’s natural beauty. “The Mallorca I first arrived in isn’t the same as the Mallorca I see today,” she says. “Tourism, development, and even how people interact with the land—it’s all changing. My paintings are my way of documenting that.”

Her process is intuitive. “I don’t always plan a painting. Sometimes, I just start, and the colours guide me. Other times, I see something—a sunset, an old fisherman’s boat, a shadow cast on a stone wall—and I know I must paint it.” She is particularly drawn to the unnoticed beauty of Mallorca—the angles in its architecture, the play of light and shadow, the way nature and man-made structures intertwine. “It’s about capturing what most passersby might miss,” she explains.

Isolation. Art work by Octavia Campbell-Davys.

Her inspirations are as diverse as her background. Deeply influenced by Edward Hopper’s atmospheric realism and David Hockney’s clean, effective simplicity, Octavia brings a timeless quality to her work. “If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint,” Hopper once said—a sentiment Octavia fully embraces. “Some emotions, some moments, are so fleeting and profound that only art can capture them,” she reflects.

Locally, she finds a muse in the shifting dynamics of mass tourism, the symmetry of old and new world buildings, and the organic flow of natural forms. She collects vintage postcards from the early days of Mallorcan tourism and draws inspiration from Slim Aarons’ glamorous, sun-soaked photographs.

Above all, her greatest muse is Mallorca itself: its interplay of natural and man-made beauty. She is endlessly fascinated by how the island’s ancient architecture harmonises with its vibrant landscapes—the arches of a cathedral mirroring the curve of a nearby bay or a modernist building set against the jagged peaks of the Tramuntana mountains. “Every day, there’s a moment—a family laughing by the sea, the way a shadow stretches across a building, the way the sunlight plays on a dry stone wall—that takes my breath away.”

Breaking barriers in polo and beyond

Reflecting on her time in polo, Octavia acknowledges that her experience as a female referee in a male-dominated sport shaped much of her resilience. “You develop a thick skin,” she laughs. “You learn to trust yourself, even when others doubt you.” That same resilience fuels her artistic process. “There are parallels between polo and painting—both require discipline, confidence, and a willingness to embrace imperfection.”

The transition from sport to art

Moving from a high-intensity sport to a more contemplative artistic practice wasn’t without challenges. “I went from a world where I was constantly surrounded by people, by energy, to long hours alone in a studio,” she says. “It was an adjustment.”

Piema Factory. Art work by Octavia Campbell-Davys.

She admits that self-doubt crept in at times. “In polo, I knew where I stood. I had experience and respect. In art, I was starting over.” While Octavia has not yet had an exhibition of just her own work, her art is beginning to take on a life of its own. “Selling my art makes me feel so good,” she says. “It’s incredible knowing that something I created resonates with someone else.”

What’s Next?

As she continues to recover from her illness, so Octavia continues to develop her work, experimenting with new techniques and mediums. “I want my art to tell a story—not just my own, but of this island and the people who call it home,” she says. She is also exploring ways to bring more visibility to female artists in Mallorca. “There’s an incredible creative energy here, and I want to be part of a movement that uplifts and supports women in the arts.” As we wrap up our conversation, Octavia reflects on the unpredictability of life. “I never planned for any of this,” she admits. “But sometimes, the best stories come from the unexpected.” You can find out more on her website www.octaviasart.com