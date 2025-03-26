The hidden struggles: Addressing depression among yacht crew

The yachting industry is often associated with luxury, world travel, and high-end clientele—elements that make it an attractive career choice for many. However, behind the polished image of sun-soaked decks and glamorous parties lies a reality that can be emotionally challenging. Depression is a significant issue among yacht crew members, often going unnoticed or unaddressed due to the stigma surrounding mental health and the misconception that crew members should be immune to emotional struggles in such an enviable setting. Yet, the demanding nature of the job, long hours, isolation, and lack of support systems can make yacht crew members particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges.

Depression often goes unaddressed in the yachting industry because of the misconception that crew members lead a carefree, glamorous life. Yachts are symbols of wealth and luxury, but the demands of the job—long hours, being away from loved ones, and the transient nature of the work—can take a significant emotional toll.

Additionally, there’s a stigma around mental health in the industry. Although we’ve seen some great breakthroughs in recent years, crew members may feel pressured to maintain a facade of strength and resilience, fearing that showing vulnerability could damage their career. The yachting world’s culture sometimes discourages emotional openness, leading many to suffer in silence. The expectation of perfection and the desire to appear unaffected can make it harder to recognise the signs of depression in oneself or others.

Recognising the signs of depression is critical for addressing it early. Symptoms of depression may manifest differently from person to person but typically include:

Persistent sadness or hopelessness : A feeling of emptiness or constant sadness.

: A feeling of emptiness or constant sadness. Loss of interest : Losing enthusiasm for activities once enjoyed, including work.

: Losing enthusiasm for activities once enjoyed, including work. Fatigue : Constant exhaustion, even after rest.

: Constant exhaustion, even after rest. Sleep disturbances : Insomnia or excessive sleeping.

: Insomnia or excessive sleeping. Irritability or mood swings : Heightened emotional responses to minor events.

: Heightened emotional responses to minor events. Difficulty concentrating : Trouble focusing or making decisions.

: Trouble focusing or making decisions. Physical symptoms: Unexplained headaches, digestive issues, or aches.

If you or a colleague are experiencing these symptoms, it’s essential to acknowledge them. Depression isn’t always obvious, and crew members should be aware of these signs in both themselves and their colleagues. If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, it’s important to seek help. Here are steps to take:

Onboard Resources:

Some yachts offer onboard mental health resources, such as a designated mental health first aider or the captain, who can help connect crew members with support. It’s important to create a culture of openness on board, where crew members feel comfortable reaching out.

Professional Therapy:

Accessing therapy at sea can be challenging, but it’s possible. Many therapists offer remote services via video calls, which can be arranged when in port or with internet access. If you’re unsure where to start, ask your captain or insurance provider about available mental health services.

Helplines:

There are several international helplines available to crew members facing mental health challenges such as YachtCrewHelp created by ISWAN, contact details can be found at the end of this article.

As we’ve said, one of the biggest barriers to addressing depression is overcoming that stigma. To create an environment where crew members feel safe to talk about mental health challenges, the following steps are essential:

Leadership Support: Captains and senior crew should set the tone by openly discussing mental health and normalising conversations about emotional well-being. Regular check-ins with crew members can provide an opportunity for open dialogue.

Training and Awareness: Providing mental health training for all crew members can help reduce stigma, raise awareness, and equip crew with the tools to support each other.

Encouraging Self-Care: Emphasising the importance of rest, balanced work schedules, and regular time off can help prevent burnout and help improve emotional well-being.

Open Communication: Cultivating an open, non-judgmental atmosphere where crew members feel comfortable sharing their struggles is key to creating a supportive work environment.

Depression is a hidden struggle in the yachting industry, but one several people and organisations are doing their best to bring out into the light. Addressing mental health in yachting is essential to ensuring the long-term health and success of both individuals and teams and this needs to start at the top. Where to turn for help? If you’re struggling there are lots of resources out there but a good place to start is here: https://www.iswan.org.uk/yachtcrewhelp/

YachtCrewHelp offer various ways to communication including live chat, whatsapp or even by phone. Please don’t suffer alone.