Savour the season: Soller’s Orange Fair returns!

The nineteenth edition of the Orange Fair will be held in Soller this weekend, 5th and 6th April 2025. The orange menus began in participating restaurants on March, 27th 2025 and will last until 13th April 2025. This is significant celebration in the Valley of the Oranges and reminds us how important the citrus trade was and still is in our world. Over the years we have eaten at our finest restaurants for a fraction of the cost for their ‘orange’ menus. These days the bargain prices are limited but the experience is great. Some restaurants offer orange lunches and others include dinner as well at the set price. Many take the opportunity to make a real day trip and arrive in Soller on the Soller Train, named for the occasion as the ‘Orange Express’. The restaurant choices are in Soller and the Port. The arrival in Soller tempts many to the newly refurbished Can Prunera Museum of Modern Art in the main street of the Lluna. This is visit well worth making. Then it’s an orange lunch in town or Port. A great local’s day out.

Locally this occasion is one of discussions. meetings and honouring the significant people in the citrus production world. Citrus farming and related industries are big business in the Soller Valley. The planting of many new orange trees and investing in the future of the trade is obvious. We can all point out the new fields of young trees and are watching them flourish.

The old Canoneta orange variety is an indigenous species that is significant in the Sóller valley. Named after its grower – a village doctor, Metge Canonet it is the mother of all Sóller oranges. They are being harvested right now. Always a treat of March and April each year. With more that 50% juice content, the Canoneta is the perfect orange for a morning juice or eating at any time. It has a thin peel and it’s smallest of the Navel variety. Don’t forget to buy some when you come our way - Canoneta is the name to remember.

Last Sunday the Soller Tunnel was closed one way because of a vehicle breakdown. I was one of many in a slow-moving tailback, not sure of what was happening. Eventually I got to the entrance to the tunnel to be told by the Police to either turn back or continue the journey over the Coll Mountain. I joined the convoy and headed up the mountain with its 52-hairpin bends, oncoming cyclists and a few random goats. It was an adventure and one I had experienced before so I knew what to expect. Unfortunately, many of my fellow drivers were in hire cars and had no previous experience. We were all very patient with each other as attempting to get round a sharp bend or two proved difficult. One driver stopped and cried before she could continue. It was one of those situations where giving up was not an option! To reach the summit and descend on a slightly wider path was a pleasure and relief! Fortunately, this is a rare occurrence, and we all lived to tell the tale.

This week in Soller all the car parks come into action and many locals have their permits to park in blue and green zones. The angst about this part of the traffic master plan is over as long as you can understand which permit (out of 7) you are entitled to. The next big plan is to do with the low emission zone for the centre of Soller and restricting which cars can actually come into the centre. I am not being too specific about this because I believe this is still ‘work in progress’ and that more announcements on this will make it all a lot clearer.

Don’t forget to put your clocks forward on Saturday night. Darker mornings and lighter evenings will be the result. Spring is really here and early evening socialising returns, as long as the weather keeps faith. That glass of wine, sitting by the sea on the Repic Beach at 6.30pm, is already being looked forward to.