Green revolution which could change how we fly in Mallorca

George Land, the Commercial Business Development Director at Hybrid Air Vehicles, responsible for the British-built and developed Airlander airship, told the Bulletin this week that the airships will be ideal for inter-island Balearic and regional flights in Spain once Spanish airline Air Nostrum, which has already placed an order for 20 of the airships built in Doncaster, begin operating them in the not too distant future.

Hybrid Air Vehicles is very much at the forefront of decarbonising air travel and zero emissions flying.

“We are creating an aircraft that’s sustainable, capable, flexible and cost-effective and we have attracted a lot of global interest. But as yet, Air Nostrum, Europe’s largest regional airline, is the first to have placed a major order with us and they are very much onboard and hands-on with the project,” Land, who has worked in aviation all of his life, said.

Trains can’t always take the strain

He says that while countries like France or Spain, with its islands and overseas enclaves in north Africa which are not too far away, are trying to convince people to catch the train as opposed to a large commercial domestic flight, the Airlander airships are the future of short-haul regional and domestic travel.

“Clearly, people can’t catch a train from mainland Spain to the islands but, while some airlines are using turboprop and smaller jets to cover the routes, airships like Airlander will significantly reduce emissions. This is what Air Nostrum, for example, appreciates and believes will play an important role in its major commitment to net zero travel.

“Reducing the emissions of large commercial jets is very complicated and costly and, to be honest, the industry is not working at it very quickly. It only does so when there’s government pressure and then it slacks off. The industry as a whole could be working much quicker, but in the meantime we’re developing at pace. Our Doncaster factory is capable of building 24 Airlander airships per year. So we are very much leading the pack, although there are other more eco-friendly forms of air travel being developed. The industry is certainly diversifying but not on a scale or pace as we are,” Land said.

The design of a hybrid aircraft, combining buoyant lift from helium with aerodynamic lift and vectored thrust, creates significant efficiency over conventional fixed and rotary wing aircraft. “Using the buoyant lift of helium reduces the fuel burn required just to keep the aircraft airborne – most of the airframe’s weight is countered by the helium’s buoyancy. In its current configuration, Airlander 10 produces approximately 75% fewer emissions than comparable aircraft in similar roles.

Gone full circle

“30 years ago, for example, most of the planes flying in and out of Los Angeles LAX would have been small turbo props. But as the industry has developed, more people are flying and airlines have gone for larger commercial planes which pump out more emissions, especially the higher they fly. We now appear to have gone full circle in the bid to reach net zero and smaller less polluting alternatives are being developed. Even some of the small planes have been customised and are flying electric.

“Right now, we are very much in the preparation stage, training staff, crews, pilots, pushing the commercial side of the project, risk assessment and reduction, hot weather flying and testing, so that we are going to be fully prepared when the Airlanders come into operation. We expect to see the first flying by 2027. Where depends on the orders, but we know Air Nostrum is very keen, so Airlanders over Spain and between the Balearics could only be a matter of years away, certainly before 2029,” he said.

HAV and Mel Air have already apparently begun talks with Malta’s government on potential routes, including Malta-Gozo, Malta-Sicily, and other links with Italy, Tunisia, and Libya. “Airlander is also able to operate away from the substantial infrastructure required by most transport, like airfields and rail lines. This enables point-to-point connections, removing intermodal steps for cargo and streamlining journeys for passengers. Reduced infrastructure also has a role to play in further decarbonising our transport. New technologies like hybrid aircraft and others will reshape how the world thinks about flying.

Palma Airport

“In the case of Palma Airport, there is plenty of room to operate an Airlander, tighter or thinner airports are not suitable. However, we can operate an Airlander from green sites because the infrastructure required is minimal, damage to the ground is zero. It all depends on the space because when the airships land they do so attached to a mast which they may swing round. So while the airships are 96 metres long, they will need a clear circumference circle area of 200 metres,” he explained.

“While the Airlander may not be fast, it offers luxury and plenty of space for passengers, they are like the cruise ships of the sky. The luxury cabin will provide an incredible onboard experience for passengers. Similar to a luxury yacht, passengers will be able to walk around and enjoy comfortable seating areas, excellent meals and a fully equipped bar. There will be eight double en suite cabins for guests to relax and sleep while they travel, waking up at their destination refreshed.” Airlander 10’s spacious cabin can be configured for different applications. The floor-to-ceiling windows are a focal point, providing passengers with incredible views and natural light. The aircraft is extremely quiet as the engines are far away from the passenger cabin and the low vibration makes it a calm, more comfortable journey.

Top speed of 130kph

“Yes, there are people who want one for pleasure but we see the larger orders coming from regional airlines and, as things stand, Air Nostrum is the first to have made the commitment,” Land added.

“Airlander 10 has a top speed of 130kph and can stay airborne for up to five days. Although this is not as fast as the fixed-wing airplanes we are used to, speed is not the most important feature for our potential customers,” he said.

“Furthermore, they will be very price competitive with regard to airfares while offering a whole new concept in modern and future air travel,” he added. “While we have the space at the factory, the skills in and around Doncaster, the new British Government has been extremely helpful and encouraging.

Good for British business

“They have removed lots of regulation which has made our life much easier to speed up the project and get it moving which is good for the local economy and community not to mention the UK aerospace industry,” Land stressed. “It’s all very exciting again and it’s wonderful to still be part of the business, especially at the cutting edge,” he added. “Away from the commercial use, they are tremendous workhorses which can carry a very large payload. So yes, we can’t wait to get the Airlanders airborne. It’s a game changer.”