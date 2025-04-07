From East London to Mallorca: Jan Dexter’s Journey into Property Management

Jan Dexter arrived in Mallorca for the first time by accident. A spontaneous last-minute holiday led her to Puerto Pollensa, and from the moment she woke up to the stunning view of the Tramuntana mountains and the Mediterranean, she knew she had found somewhere special. That trip set in motion a life-changing decision: to leave the UK behind and build a new life on the island. Jan’s early years in Mallorca saw her working in the travel industry, first as a rep in Alcúdia’s Bellevue complex and later in administrative roles for tour operators. Eventually, she became the manager of the Travel Club of Upminster, a position she held for 12 years. It was a role that cemented her connections with holidaymakers who returned year after year and laid the foundation for her transition into property management.

When the Travel Club of Upminster went into liquidation, Jan made the shift to working for herself. Rather than take a step backwards, she saw an opportunity. Drawing on her network and experience, she set up Parasol Property Mallorca. She began working directly with property owners, managing holiday bookings and gradually expanding into full-time property management and holiday rentals.

The Reality of Property Management in Mallorca

Managing properties in Mallorca is far more than a passive oversight role. It’s a 24/7 commitment that requires problem-solving, flexibility, and an ability to navigate the challenges of property maintenance and the intricacies of Spanish bureaucracy. “When something goes wrong, it’s never at a convenient time,” Jan smiles. “Keys are lost at 2 a.m., not in the middle of the day. Storms hit, and the power goes out overnight. You have to be ready for anything.”

Beyond maintenance, a property manager’s role extends to compliance with an evolving legal landscape. One of the biggest shifts came in 2018 when new regulations were introduced to govern holiday rentals. Once owners could rent out their homes with minimal restrictions, the new system imposed strict licensing requirements. Jan quickly became an expert in helping her clients navigate the changes and obtain the appropriate holiday rental license.

Understanding the Rules: Renting a Holiday Home in Mallorca

The regulations for renting a property in Mallorca are stringent and constantly changing. A key requirement was obtaining a holiday rental license (ETV), which was only available to those properties that met certain criteria. No `new´ licenses will be issued for the foreseeable future. In addition to holding a valid ETV license, from July 2025, all rental properties must be registered with a newly introduced ‘one-off registry number.’ This applies to short-term holiday lets as well as properties rented out for one to six months under alquiler temporal agreements. Without this registry number, owners will not be able to list their properties on Booking.com, Airbnb or VRBO platforms. If you rent out as a holiday rental and then perhaps rent out for odd months in the winter months, you must register for two different numbers. “The idea behind it is transparency,” Jan says. “It’s meant to eliminate scams and make sure that all rental properties are properly accounted for. Property owners must now register their properties at the local Registro de la Propiedad office or delegate the task to their gestor (accountant). An annual report will have to be submitted by property owners providing details of the rentals under the two different categories. This will provide the authorities with insight into the accommodation situation in Spain.

Further complicating matters, rental regulations differ depending on whether a property is an apartment or a villa. Apartments are subject to a five-year rental license that must be renewed, and the government has indicated that future renewals will come with stricter requirements. The “word on the street” is that these will be focused on sustainability, such as water conservation measures, double glazing, and renewable energy installations. Meanwhile, villas that already hold a license retain it indefinitely, but owners must ensure they continue to meet all regulatory requirements.

A Shifting Landscape for Property Rentals

Beyond licensing, the Mallorcan government has implemented a range of measures to limit mass tourism and control the number of tourist accommodations. One key policy is the restriction on issuing further new rental licenses, meaning that existing licenses remain valuable. While there is talk of allowing owners to transfer their licenses to new properties, the specifics remain unclear.

“Mallorca has reached a tipping point,” Jan explains. “The authorities believe the island cannot sustain more tourism beds, so they hope to gradually phase out apartment rentals and try to control the quality of the holiday rental market more tightly.”

Compliance is no longer optional for homeowners. Jan advises all her clients to take the new rules seriously, as fines for non-compliance are increasing by 25%, and authorities are promising to crack down on illegal rentals. “There’s a misconception that these rules won’t be enforced,” she warns. “But the reality is that the government is watching. You can’t just assume no one will check. The best thing owners can do is stay ahead of the regulations, make sure their properties are properly licensed, and invest in maintaining high standards.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the increasing challenges, Jan remains passionate about her work. She continues to manage a range of properties in the north of Mallorca, supporting owners in navigating the evolving regulations while ensuring their homes remain well-maintained and compliant. Her advice for potential property investors or those considering renting out their homes is clear: “Think long-term. Holiday rentals in Mallorca aren’t the easy income stream they once were. It’s a business, and like any business, you have to know the rules, follow them, and adapt when things change.” With the landscape shifting, property management has become an even more valuable service. Jan’s expertise ensures that her clients are well informed and prepared for whatever comes next in Mallorca’s ever-evolving property market. You can contact Jan through her website, www.parasolpropertymallorca.com