Recovering sharks and rays in the Mediterranean

The Spanish Mediterranean is a natural treasure that is home to a unique marine biodiversity. In recent decades, however, we have witnessed an alarming decline in the populations of sharks and rays. These species are essential for the balance of our marine ecosystems but, as we reported here a few months ago, enjoy an unfair bad reputation. Faced with this challenge, a hopeful initiative has arisen: the SARKO project (which means shark in Esperanto), led by Marilles Foundation and financed by the Shark Conservation Fund. With a scientific, collaborative and ambitious approach, this project seeks to reverse the trend and ensure a prosperous future for these species in our waters.

A pioneering project with clear objectives

SARKO was created with a clear mission: to improve the conservation status of sharks and rays in the Spanish Mediterranean. To achieve this, an action plan has been drawn up based on three fundamental pillars.

First, it seeks the designation of new marine protected areas (MPAs) in places identified as essential for these species, known as ISRAs (Important Shark and Ray Areas). These areas are both vital refuges for sharks and rays and recovery hubs for all marine biodiversity.

Second, the project will implement measures for the release of vulnerable species by both professional and recreational fishers. Given that many of these species have low economic value but high ecological value, these actions could be carried out with minimal impact on fishing activity. The key is to work hand in hand with the sector to ensure that these practices are integrated into fisheries management plans and Natura 2000 plans.

Finally, SARKO advocates for the inclusion of priority shark and ray species in the List of Wild Species under Special Protection Regime and, eventually, in the Spanish Catalogue of Threatened Species. This measure, backed by scientific data, will allow them to be granted a protected status that will boost their recovery.

Science and collaboration: the keys to success

One of the highlights of SARKO is its science-based approach. A group of experts on elasmobranchs (sharks and rays) in the Mediterranean is working on collecting data on the conservation status of these species. These studies will provide a solid basis for decision-making and help identify areas and species that require priority attention.

But science alone is not enough. Collaboration with key stakeholders is essential. Fishers, public administrations, conservation organisations, and society in general have a crucial role to play in this collective effort. The project has already initiated a fluid dialogue with the Balearic Islands government, which is developing its own Strategy for the Conservation of Sharks and Rays. In addition, it is working closely with professional and recreational fishers, who, with their experience and commitment, can become indispensable allies in conservation.

A sea with sharks and rays is a healthy sea

Sharks and rays are much more than just inhabitants of the sea; they indicate the health of our marine ecosystems. Their presence is synonymous with a balanced and resilient environment. In the Spanish Mediterranean, however, more than half of these species are threatened, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Some, such as thresher sharks, hammerhead sharks, and shortfin mako sharks, have seen their populations reduced by 90% or more in recent decades.

This decline is both an ecological tragedy and a wake-up call for urgent action. SARKO represents a unique opportunity to change course. With a budget of €645,000, the three-year project will combine research, advocacy, public awareness, and effective management to achieve lasting impact.

A hopeful future

The road will not be easy, but we are convinced that the SARKO project will show us that it is possible. With the commitment of all the actors involved, from fishers to public administrations, we can reverse the trend and ensure a prosperous future for sharks and rays in the Spanish Mediterranean. This effort will not only benefit these species, but will also contribute to the health of our seas and, by extension, our own. A well-preserved sea is a sea full of life, and sharks and rays are a vital part of that balance.

We are going to recover sharks and rays in the Spanish Mediterranean. With projects like this and others already underway, we are taking a firm step towards a future in which these species will once again thrive in our waters. The time to act is now. Together we can do it.