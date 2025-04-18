Channelling the channels in Mallorca

When we re-located to Mallorca, almost twenty years ago, we made a silent vow NOT to install English TV, choosing to escape the imprinted pattern and routine of our past lives. Having enjoyed a successful career in advertising, watching TV back home on a regular basis, particularly all the commercials, was a mammoth part of my job. Yet truth, I had never been one of those ‘Gogglebox’ individuals who sit glued to the box night after night, with one hand on the remote and the other fast tracking Galaxy Minstrels. However, I fully appreciate and sympathise with those needy expats who struggle to acquire those vital and necessary, home channels.

Back in the day, even with satellite dishes the size of a small planet, there was no real guarantee of receiving a perfect signal, particularly if a rain cloud was hovering or there was rumour of wind beyond the Tramuntana. And to be fair (even to this day,) the broadcasting providers in Old Blighty have no legal responsibility whatsoever to supply a satellite service outside of the UK. So, we took the gamble, and hoped for the best! These days, with the latest progress in technology along with an infallible internet connection, it’s a different ball game entirely accessing favourite home channels, Netflix and Amazon Prime etc. with smart TV’s that embraces all the gizmos, gadgets and add-ons!

The initial lack of English TV was never going to be a serious problem, but the idea of just sitting back and relaxing to some easy listening in the mother-tongue became more and more appealing. Of course, there was always Spanish TV . . . slight pause for exasperated groan!!!Well, unless you are completely fluent in the native tongue, it all boils down to boisterous, often frenetic presentations of loud noise, excitable animation and vibrant colour. Television is very different here in Spain! Celebrity chat shows along with reality and talent productions are quite extraordinary. On UK TV, any judge on a panel will be expected to give a quick, thirty second critique of a performance, then move on. The contestant stands there, smiles, accepts the scathing comments, nods politely, then retreats with a modicum of dignity before breaking down backstage!

In Spain, the performances often fade into oblivion as the judging panels deliver their drawn-out comments, shouting over each other while everyone joins in with debate and criticism. Meanwhile, the artists argue back and give as good as they get. It often ends up like a free-for-all at a football match with everyone spouting their opinion regardless of who‘s listening. But hey, in Spain shouting is considered entertainment. And much better than staring at a blank screen wondering what’s happening behind the cowsheds back in Emmerdale!!!

TV stations on the island were great for tapping into local news, but the regular series and soaps on offer didn’t quite hit the button. With not many choices back then we took on board the satellite option and accepted the periodic blanks when weather affected transmission. But to be fair, if the tv transmission was down, we could always devour dvds and box sets to our hearts content. We had no room to complain as we hadn’t really come to Mallorca to sit around watching TV all day, although episodes of Strictly Come Dancing, X factor and Mary Berry on Ice had become very therapeutic.

Over the years, technology has greatly improved, and UK TV channels have become more readily available here in Mallorca with many companies providing English TV to the ex-pat community, from the oldest ‘established’ to the ‘newbies’ who are totally on-board with all the latest tech which seems to be improving and evolving all the time! Happy viewing!