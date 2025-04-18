Shaping the Future of Fitness: The Progrm Crown names new Teen King and Queen in Mallorca

In March 2025, ten of the world’s most promising young athletes flew into Mallorca from around the World to take part in The Progrm’s annual teen competition — The Crown. Set against the striking backdrop of Mallorca’s “Nike Castle”, this invite-only event delivered a three-day test designed to expose strengths, reveal weaknesses, and highlight potential. Created by John Singleton, the founder and head coach of The Progrm (theprogrm.com), The Crown is unlike conventional competitions. It is about experience and supporting the next generation to build relationships and keep them in sports for years to come.

Jesus Manuel Sánchez López, Carmen González, David Salom, Jacqueline Dahlstrøm, John Singleton and Miquel Àngel Bennàsar.

One of the driving forces behind this event is the belief that teenage athletes thrive when others surround them on a similar path. In a sport where youth competitors often train in isolation, opportunities to come together, share experiences, and push one another are few and far between. The Progrm is working to change that. Each edition of The Crown is carefully crafted to prioritise connection — not just competition — giving young athletes a rare chance to build relationships that fuel long-term growth.

Olympic weightlifting is another element tested.

Before any weights were lifted or reps counted, this year’s athletes kicked things off with a team challenge that blended fun with a bit of chaos — a scavenger hunt followed by a fast-paced trivia round. The final twist? Diving into the pool to recover a waterproof box packed with surprises: Nike shoes, kit, and a key to their personal locker, where even more exclusive gear was waiting.

Another element which sets The Progrm’s approach apart is the balance between elite preparation and community connection. This year saw the launch of the I TROFEU CIUTAT DE PALMA DE FITNES, an event open to the public in Mallorca that brought local athletes and fans into the experience.

The event proved that elite competition and grassroots energy can (and should) coexist. It was held at Palma Sport and Tennis Club and was very well attended.

Shovelling and moving sand from one end of the beach to another was one of the tests.

The weekend’s event programming tested every facet of fitness, from swimming and heavy lifts to high-skill gymnastics and rugged trail runs. One standout event had athletes loading buckets and wheelbarrows with sand and hauling them across the beach, a brutal yet fitting test set against Mallorca’s coastline.

The winners Tuva Bjerkeli and Ole Bosman.

At the end of the weekend, two names stood above the rest: Ole Bosman of the Netherlands and Tuva Bjerkeli of Norway — both returning from strong showings at the 2024 CrossFit Games and proving that they’re still just getting started. “It’s always so great being able to see another generation coming through. They’re obviously so talented; very young; they bring a fresh perspective as well,” Singleton said.

This year, Progrm’s efforts received a powerful boost thanks to the support of IME and the Ayuntamiento de Palma and the existing relationship with Nike.

The Progrm has confirmed that The Crown Series will expand in 2026, with qualifying stages in Spain and Sweden and the invitational final returning to Mallorca over Easter weekend. One thing’s for certain—the next generation of Fitness athletes is in good hands.

The Palma Sport and Tennis Club.

What is CrossFit?

CrossFit is a high-intensity fitness programme that combines elements from weightlifting, gymnastics, cardio, and functional training to build strength, speed, agility, and endurance. Greg Glassman founded it in the early 2000s, and has since evolved into a global movement with over 14,000 affiliated gyms worldwide.

Each CrossFit workout, often referred to as a WOD (Workout of the Day), is different. One day might include a mix of rowing, kettlebell swings, and squats. The next could feature handstand push-ups, Olympic lifts, and sprints. The constant variety keeps things fresh and challenges all aspects of fitness.

High level gymnastics are another element which are included in most CrossFit competitions.

A key part of CrossFit is its community. You don’t just turn up, work out, and leave—you’re part of a tribe. That camaraderie keeps many people coming back for more, even when the workouts are tough. Classes are typically coach-led, with a focus on technique and progression, making CrossFit accessible to beginners as well as seasoned athletes.

CrossFit is also big on measuring progress — whether it’s shaving time off a workout, lifting heavier weights, or mastering new skills. The competitive edge, even if it’s just against your last score, adds an addictive motivation boost.

In short, CrossFit isn’t just a fitness routine—it’s a lifestyle, one built around personal growth, discipline, and a shared sense of challenge and achievement.

The event utilised some of Mallorca’s most beautiful locations.

Why is Mallorca a Popular Destination for Sports?

With its sunshine, scenery, and seriously good infrastructure, Mallorca has earned its place as one of Europe’s top sports destinations. Whether you're a triathlete, cyclist, tennis player or trail runner, this Balearic beauty has something for you.

Let’s start with the climate. Over 300 days of sunshine a year and mild winters mean you can train outdoors almost year-round. For cyclists, that means long, scenic routes through the Tramuntana mountains, quiet coastal roads, and lung-busting climbs like Sa Calobra. It’s no wonder the island is a favourite training ground for pro teams.

The event is designed to motivate the young athletes, whilst exposing them to new challenges.

The sea? Crystal clear. Perfect for swimming, paddle boarding, or open water triathlon training. The terrain? Varied. From steep mountain trails to rolling farmland, it’s a dream for runners and hikers. There’s also a growing number of CrossFit gyms, yoga retreats, boot camps, and wellness resorts — all drawing fitness enthusiasts to the island.

Mallorca also hosts a calendar packed with sporting events: Ironman 70.3, trail running races, open-water swims, regattas, and more. Add to that first-class hotels, healthy food options, and direct flights from across Europe, and it’s easy to see why athletes and amateurs alike keep coming back.

And let’s not forget the recovery factor: post-training beach dips, massages, and a glass of local wine. Not strictly essential... but highly recommended.