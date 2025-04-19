The next generation of yachting: Deckhand Jamie Jordan’s story

Each week Erica Lay, owner of EL CREW CO International Yacht Crew Agency talks to a member of the yachting industry to learn a little more about our local yachting community. For more info on any of our stars featured here, you can contact Erica directly on erica@elcrewco.com

Today, I’m catching up with Deckhand Jamie Jordan, a driven young professional from Canada who’s currently on the lookout for his next role aboard a sailing yacht. I first met Jamie last summer in Mallorca during his job hunt, and he immediately stood out with his infectious positivity, unwavering tenacity, and impressive resilience—qualities that are invaluable in this industry.

It’s good to catch up again Jamie, where are you now?

I’m currently based in English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda. It’s been a busy spot lately, with so many boats arriving for the season, which has made it a great place to be.

What attracted you to Antigua?

The sheer number of yachts passing through at this time of year caught my attention—it’s a perfect hub to network and explore opportunities. Plus, escaping the snow-covered winters of Canada for the sunny Caribbean has been a real treat. There’s just something about the warm climate and the yachting buzz here that’s hard to beat.

What’s your background before yachting?

I’ve been on the water since I was 7, starting with local dinghy sailing camps in 420s and Optimists. After three summer seasons competing in regional Laser/ILCA regattas, I transitioned into instructing, which turned out to be a defining chapter for me. Over seven summers, I taught kids aged 7–16 the fundamentals of sailing and racing, and seeing their progression year after year gave me a strong sense of purpose and achievement.

When/how did you join the yachting industry?

I launched my yachting career at the start of 2024, completing my courses in Fort Lauderdale before heading to the Med for the summer season, where I eventually landed in Palma.

If you didn’t work on a yacht, what do you think you’d be doing?

I’d likely still be chasing a way to combine work with my sailing passion, perhaps as an instructor teaching all year round.

What training did you do?

I’ve earned my Basic STCW, MCA-recognized Powerboat and RIBmaster certifications, along with the MCA Yacht Rating Course.

Any standout achievements so far?

Teaching sailing to a new generation is definitely a highlight. Watching kids I coached improve year after year, gaining confidence and skill, was incredibly rewarding. It’s those moments of seeing someone else share your passion that stick with you.

What’s the best thing about being a deckhand?

The work environment. Growing up in Canada’s freezing winters, I’ve always dreamed of working in sunny, warm climates—and now I am!

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Oddly enough, I really enjoy cleaning! There’s something incredibly satisfying about putting in the work and seeing the results, like teak transforming after a good scrub. It’s a job where effort pays off visibly, and that keeps me motivated.

What’s the most challenging part of your job?

Adjusting to irregular hours was a challenge at first. Learning to sleep when you can—rather than when you want—took some getting used to.

What’s next for you?

I’m aiming for a permanent position, ideally on a sailing yacht, where I can work towards completing my Yachtmaster and continue honing my sailing skills.

Looking back to when you were green, what advice would you give yourself?

Don’t take rejections so personally! Agonizing over missed opportunities is exhausting. Stay persistent—the right job will come along.

What’s your dream yacht to work on?

Definitely The Black Pearl. It’s such a breathtaking yacht, and I’ve been lucky enough to meet some of the crew here in Antigua. Their stories and experiences have only solidified my admiration for the vessel.

What’s your ideal destination to visit on a yacht?

Anywhere with great surf! I’ve got my eye on Australia, the Pacific, and Portugal for their world-class waves. Being able to combine yachting and surfing in such beautiful locations would be incredible.

What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?

I stay active with watersports like surfing and swimming, or unwind with a good novel on the beach. I also find cooking for myself really relaxing.

Who in the world would you love to have on board, and why?

I’d love to have my parents on board. They’ve been so supportive of my yachting journey and always seem fascinated by the pictures of luxury yachts I send home.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Hopefully, still sailing and building on the skills I’ve gained so far. Whether it’s aboard superyachts or smaller boats, I know I’ll always want to be on the water. Mallorca holds a special place in my heart, so I’d love to return there one day—it’s the perfect base to pursue my passions.